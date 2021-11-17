Skip to main content
November 18, 2021
Bitrefill Now Allows El Salvadorans To Pay All Their Bills In Bitcoin
Publish date:

Bitrefill Now Allows El Salvadorans To Pay All Their Bills In Bitcoin

The optionality to pay in bitcoin increases as Bitrefill announces new service allowing El Salvadorans to pay for their bills in BTC.
Author:

The optionality to pay in bitcoin increases as Bitrefill announces new service allowing El Salvadorans to pay for their bills in BTC.

Bitcoin was made legal tender in El Salvador earlier this year on September 7, requiring all businesses to accept BTC as payment. But even with President Nayib Bukele’s mandate, many businesses have yet to adopt the needed technology to accept bitcoin for their products and services. Bitrefill aims to help in fixing this by offering a service that allows El Salvadorans to pay over 150 different bills in BTC.

This new service will allow El Salvadorans and their families abroad to pay for their rent, power, water, internet, phone (mobile & landline), and TV bills using the Bitcoin Lightning Network as well as on-chain transactions. This gives another option to family members living abroad to help their loved ones in El Salvador, being able to skip ridiculous remittance fees and bank wires by utilizing Bitcoin.

The service, announced today at the Adopting Bitcoin conference in El Salvador, will launch starting with the following services providers for their bill paying program: CAESS, DIGICEL, BELCORP, SKY, FONDO SOLICIAL PARA LA VIVIENDA, CIELO, TELEFONICA MOVIL, DEUSEM, CLESA, CLARO, EEO, DELSUR, and ANDA.

To use the service, all that is required is an email address to receive a receipt and voucher code, as well as to contact customer service if needed.

Bitrefill is a popular company amongst Bitcoiners giving them access to over 4,000 gift cards by paying in BTC. Earlier this year they partnered with El Salvadoran startup Hugo App to enable bitcoin to be exchanged for a vast variety of goods and services offered by Hugo.

Fold’s new app allows users to spend fiat via a credit debit card and earn bitcoin back on purchases with select retailers.
Business

Bitrefill Partners With El Salvador’s Super App Hugo

Sep 15, 2021
q0QY4RDQ
Business

LABITCONF 2021 Bitcoin Conference To Be Hosted In El Salvador

Nov 4, 2021
Screen Shot 2021-09-01 at 07.06.53
Business

El Salvador Now Owns 550 Bitcoin, President Nayib Bukele Bought The Dip

Sep 7, 2021
IMG_6320 (1) (1)
Business

El Salvador President Confirms The Country Bought 200 Bitcoin

Sep 6, 2021
adopting_bitcoin_2021_social_profile
Business

Bitcoin And Lightning Network Conference To Be Hosted In El Salvador

Sep 7, 2021
Following new forex restrictions that limit the amount of USD that Argentines can buy, bitcoin is poised to become a go-to haven in Argentina.
Culture

Member Of Argentina's National Congress Submits Bill To Allow Workers To Receive Salary In Bitcoin

Jul 7, 2021
E_PaNI-WQAAZM9f.jfif
Business

1.6 Million Salvadorans Now Using Bitcoin Chivo Wallet

Sep 20, 2021
efbb30a8-c3b9-4871-996f-2beb0a6ec75a-new project-3-3
Business

The Inspiring Initiative In El Salvador: Bitcoin Smiles

Aug 17, 2021
IMG_6320 (1)
Culture

Thousands of People Plan to Buy $30 Of Bitcoin To Celebrate El Salvador

Sep 6, 2021
Traki, one of the largest retail chains in Venezuela, has installed its first bitcoin ATM — another step in the country’s adoption of cryptocurrency.
Business

Preparing For Law To Take Effect, Athena Begins Installing 1,500 Bitcoin ATMs In El Salvador

Jun 28, 2021
Strike Launches Public Beta
Business

With Bitcoin Clarity, El Salvador Allows Strike To Abandon USDT

Jun 22, 2021
Payments - Western Union Partners With Crypto Wallet for Cross-Border Transfers
Business

El Salvador’s Bitcoin Adoption To Cut Western Union Revenue, Increase Population Wealth

Sep 9, 2021
Shamir Backups, developed by Trezor’s SatoshiLabs, lets users split up their hardware wallet backup seeds.
Culture

El Salvador Announces National Bitcoin Wallet, Plans To Distribute $117 Million In BTC To Citizens

Jun 25, 2021
Bitcoin SV Creator Craig Wright has reportedly lost his latest legal battle, with the judge questioning his credibility.
Markets

New Rules Proposed For Bitcoin Exchange Providers In El Salvador

Aug 18, 2021
Blackout-hashtag-activism
Culture

Fast Food Giant McDonald’s Now Accepting Bitcoin in El Salvador

Sep 7, 2021