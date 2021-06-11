Bitcoin Mining Council Launches Mission Statement, Seeks Members

Bitcoin Mining Council Launches Mission Statement, Seeks Members

The Bitcoin Mining Council, initially set up by influential CEOs Michael Saylor and Elon Musk, has formally debuted and seeks members.
Author:
Publish date:
The Bitcoin Mining Council, initially set up by influential CEOs Michael Saylor and Elon Musk, has formally debuted and seeks members.

The Bitcoin Mining Council (BMC), a group of bitcoin miners from around the globe, has formally launched and is now open for membership applications. The council’s website is live and shares details about its mandate, what it will do, and the roles to be played by influential CEOs Elon Musk and Michael Saylor.

“The Bitcoin Mining Council is a voluntary and open forum of Bitcoin miners committed to the network and its core principles,” per the BMC website. “We promote transparency, share best practices, and educate the public on the benefits of Bitcoin and Bitcoin mining.”

Although the BMC was first established in a closed-door meeting, it has allegedly moved into a more open framework. According to the council’s website, any bitcoin miner can join, provided they agree to share their energy mix and hash rate size for “research and educational purposes.” In addition, the members of the council should promote Bitcoin’s core principles and tenets — “that it is a decentralized, peer to peer, censorship-resistant and open-source protocol.”

The website also claims that Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who participated in the group’s first meeting, “has no role at the BMC.” But CEO of software intelligence firm MicroStrategy Michael Saylor, who convened the first meeting, is a “key member of the BMC, both as a facilitator and Bitcoin supporter.”

The Bitcoin Mining Council, which was at first a closed group, received skeptical reactions from many in the Bitcoin community who thought the council could take an aggressive stance on Bitcoin’s energy consumption, fueled by Musk’s recent concerns. But the group may have understood that Bitcoin’s carbon emissions are but a percentage of many other industries’ own as, according to its website, it now “believes that Bitcoin’s energy usage is a feature, not a bug.”

Mining machines, also called mining rigs or ASICs, are used by bitcoin miners to mine bitcoin.
Business

Elon Musk, Michael Saylor Announce Bitcoin Mining Council

Mining machines, also called mining rigs or ASICs, are used by bitcoin miners to mine bitcoin.
Business

New York State Waters Down Bill Seeking To Ban Bitcoin Mining Over Environmental Concerns

Mining machines, also called mining rigs or ASICs, are used by bitcoin miners to mine bitcoin.
Business

El Salvador President Invites Bitcoin Miners To Utilize Volcano Energy

Bitcoin mining requires a significant amount of energy but it is also driving miners to renewable energy sources that help the Earth stay green.
Business

Argo Blockchain Buys Hydro Data Centers To Realize Green Bitcoin Mining Vision

Mining machines, also called mining rigs or ASICs, are used by bitcoin miners to mine bitcoin.
Business

Bitcoin Miner Greenidge Generation Commits To Being Carbon Neutral By 2021

In a recent tweet explaining why Tesla would no longer accept bitcoin, Elon Musk displayed a poor understanding of Bitcoin’s energy use.
Business

Breaking Down Elon Musk’s Misunderstandings About Bitcoin

After Elon Musk, the richest person in the world, changed his Twitter bio to “bitcoin,” attention and the price surged.
Markets

Following Misguided Elon Musk Tweet, Bitcoin Price Dips

Bitcoin mining requires a significant amount of energy but it is also driving miners to renewable energy sources that help the Earth stay green.
Business

Argo, DMG Blockchain Join Group Promoting Bitcoin Mining Decarbonization

Compute North’s latest and largest colocation center will provide 100 megawatts of power in Nebraska with bitcoin mining clients in mind.
Business

Inside Argo Blockchain’s Mission To Change Bitcoin Mining

Mining machines, also called mining rigs or ASICs, are used by bitcoin miners to mine bitcoin.
Business

Blockstream, Square To Build Solar-Powered Bitcoin Mining Facility

Bitcoin mining requires a significant amount of energy but it is also driving miners to renewable energy sources that help the Earth stay green.
Business

Research: Bitcoin Consumes Less Than Half The Energy Of The Banking Or Gold Industries

The Chinese bitcoin miner manufacturer Canaan is reportedly planning to conduct a U.S. IPO in November 2019.
Business

Bitcoin Mining Rig Manufacturer Canaan Argues Against Chinese Crackdown

Iran’s local cryptocurrency community welcomes the legitimization of mining as an industry but feels that miners aren’t being treated fairly.
Business

State Document Reveals Details of Iran’s Cryptocurrency Mining Regulations

Layer1 has secured new funding to develop a full-stack bitcoin mining infrastructure and bring more of the global hash power to the U.S.
Business

Bitcoin Mining Firm Genesis Makes $93 Million Purchase Of Canaan ASICs

Mining - PoWx Seeks to Change Bitcoin Mining with “Optical PoW”
Business

PoWx Seeks to Change Bitcoin Mining with “Optical PoW”