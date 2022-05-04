Skip to main content
Bitcoin Miner Marathon Digital Eyes 199,000 Miners, Holds over 9,000 BTC
News

Bitcoin Miner Marathon Digital Eyes 199,000 Miners, Holds over 9,000 BTC

Marathon Digital Holdings announced its April 2022 mining production updates noting over 9,000 BTC held in reserves and plans for a total mining fleet of 199,000.

Marathon Digital Holdings

Marathon Digital Holdings announced its April 2022 mining production updates noting over 9,000 BTC held in reserves and plans for a total mining fleet of 199,000.

  • Marathon Digital Holdings, one of the largest North American bitcoin-miners, released its production and mining operations update for April 2022.
  • Total bitcoin holdings equal 9,673 BTC valued at $377.2 million with YTD production increases of 340% over the same period last year.
  • By early 2023, the total mining fleet of Marathon will contain 199,000 active miners.

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (Nasdaq: MARA), one of the largest North American bitcoin-miners, released its production and mining operation update for April 2022 showing total bitcoin holdings of 9,673 BTC valued at $377.2 million at time of writing, according to a press release.

The addition of 4,183 miners extended Marathon’s hashrate by 0.4 exahash per second (EH/s). All of the miners were installed at a new location in Texas in liquid-immersed containers with thousands more currently expected to be energized throughout May. Once these miners are operational the total mining fleet will consist of 36,830 miners reaching a cumulative 3.9 EH/s.

During the month of April, Marathon mined 299 BTC valued at $11.6 million at time of writing. Marathon notes the production was down an estimated 30% due to ongoing maintenance and downtime at a facility located in Hardin, Montana. The maintenance for this facility was to achieve Marathon’s goal of 100% carbon neutrality by the end of 2022 by transitioning from fossil fuel powered miners to renewable operations.

Year-to-date (YTD) the mining fleet of Marathon has produced 1,558 BTC valued at $60.7 million at time of writing, representing a 340% year-over-year (YoY) increase. By early 2023, Marathon expects to have a total fleet of 199,000 miners reaching a hashpower of 23.3 EH/s. The entirety of this fleet is expected to be 100% carbon neutral.

Marathon’s cash reserves totalled $40.4 million at the end of April and noted that total liquidity, which includes cash and credit facilities, reached a total $70.4 million. 

A bitcoin mining rig with connected power supply unit (bitcoin miner)
Business

Bitfarms Mined 405 Bitcoin In April, Now Holds 5,646 BTC

By Shawn AmickMay 2, 2022
News
Bitcoin miners utilize special machines called mining rigs or ASICs.
Business

Marathon Mined 462 Bitcoin In January, Holds 8,595 BTC

By NamciosFeb 4, 2022
News
Bitcoin mining will inevitably become a completely green practice conducted with carbon-free renewable energy sources.
Business

Bitcoin Miner CleanSpark Raises $35 Million In Financing From Trinity Capital

By Shawn AmickApr 26, 2022
News
IMG_4431
Business

Marathon Digital to Raise $500M in Convertible Notes to Purchase Bitcoin and Bitcoin Miners

By Alex McShaneNov 15, 2021
Investing - Fidelity’s Bitcoin Trading Is Only Weeks Away
Business

Fidelity Buys 7.4% Stake In Bitcoin Miner Marathon

By NamciosAug 10, 2021
Mining machines, also called mining rigs or ASICs, are used by bitcoin miners to mine bitcoin.
Business

GEM Mining Announces 14,000 Miner Deployment And BTC Production Update

By Shawn AmickMar 3, 2022
News
Elon Musk Tesla
Business

Bitcoin Is ‘A Liquid Alternative To Cash’ Says Elon Musk’s Tesla

By Shawn AmickMay 2, 2022
News
In addition to the KYC-free units of censorship-resistant internet money, mining bitcoin at home brings unique security threats.
Markets

U.S Treasury Sanctions Russian Bitcoin Miners

By Shawn AmickApr 20, 2022
News
Bitcoin mining will inevitably become a completely green practice conducted with carbon-free renewable energy sources.
Business

Bitcoin Miner CleanSpark Gains Proof Of Renewable Mining In New Partnership

By Shawn AmickApr 28, 2022
News
ASICs are used to mine bitcoin by bitcoin miners in order to obtain more bitcoin.
Business

Marathon Bought 78,000 Bitcoin Miners For $879 Million

By NamciosDec 29, 2021
Bitcoin miners utilize special machines called mining rigs or ASICs.
Business

Marathon Mined 3,197 BTC In 2021, An 846% Increase YoY

By NamciosJan 3, 2022
ASICs are used to mine bitcoin by bitcoin miners in order to obtain more bitcoin.
Business

Bitcoin Miner Riot Produced 464 BTC In October, Up 433% Year Over Year

By NamciosNov 3, 2021
ASICs are used to mine bitcoin by bitcoin miners in order to obtain more bitcoin.
Business

CleanSpark Announced Year To Date BTC Production And Mining Facility Investment

By Shawn AmickMar 3, 2022
News
As bitcoin’s price outpaces the cost of mining in China, it can be difficult to get your hands on a bitcoin miner.
Business

Marathon’s Bitcoin Production Fell In November Due To Maintenance Work On Power Plant

By NamciosDec 3, 2021
Mining machines, also called mining rigs or ASICs, are used by bitcoin miners to mine bitcoin.
Business

Compute North To Host 70,000 Marathon Bitcoin Miners At Texas Data Center

By Oluwapelumi AdejumoMay 24, 2021