Skip to main content
Bitcoin’s Liquid Network Gains Six New Federation Members
News

Bitcoin’s Liquid Network Gains Six New Federation Members

Bitmatrix, DIGTL, GMO Coin, Mempool, Specter, and Zaprite are now part of the 63-member Liquid Federation.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Bitmatrix, DIGTL, GMO Coin, Mempool, Specter, and Zaprite are now part of the 63-member Liquid Federation.

Bitcoin infrastructure company Blockstream said in a statement sent to Bitcoin Magazine that six new members have joined the Liquid Federation, the cohort of financial institutions that underpins the Liquid Bitcoin sidechain.

“Federation members contribute to the Liquid Network's security, gain voting rights in the board election and membership process, and provide valuable input on the development of new features,” the statement said. “Members also benefit from the ability to perform a peg-out without a third party, allowing their users to convert between L-BTC and BTC seamlessly within their platform.”

Bitmatrix, Digital Markets (DIGTL), GMO Coin, Mempool, Specter, and Zaprite are now part of the 63-member group.

“The Liquid Network continues to experience steady growth through adoption by a broad-spectrum of financial platforms and providers,” said Samson Mow, CSO at Blockstream, per the statement. “Liquid-native security tokens and STO infrastructure developed by Federation members will be instrumental in the reformation of traditional capital markets and the transition to a more frictionless, peer-to-peer financial system.”

Bitmatrix is a covenant-based automated market maker protocol that allows users to swap between two Liquid assets; DIGTL is a technology company partnering with WallStreetBets to launch financial products on Liquid; GMO Coin is a Japanese cryptocurrency exchange that is integrating Liquid into its platform; Mempool is a famous open-source Bitcoin block explorer that has added support for the Liquid network; Specter is an open-source hardware wallet and desktop Bitcoin wallet that has also integrated the Liquid network, and Zaprite is a non-custodial invoicing and project management platform.

A sidechain is an independent blockchain that runs parallel to another blockchain, allowing for tokens from that blockchain to be used in the sidechain while abiding by a different set of rules, performance requirements, and security mechanisms.

Liquid is a sidechain of Bitcoin that allows BTC to flow between the Liquid and Bitcoin networks with a two-way peg. Bitcoin used in the Liquid network is referred to as L-BTC, and its verifiably equivalent amount of BTC is managed and secured by the network’s functionaries that also function as blocksigners.

Liquid’s use cases include confidential transactions, asset issuance, security tokens, stablecoins, tokenized cryptocurrencies, digital collectibles and NFTs, and institutional trading.

Blockstream has launched an atomic swap tool for its Liquid Network sidechain, enabling transaction of digital assets between blockchains.
Technical

Blockstream Adds Six Members To Liquid Federation

Jan 11, 2021
20211017_specter_blockstream1920x1080px
Business

Bitcoin Wallet Specter Integrates Liquid Sidechain Network

Oct 20, 2021
Digital assets - Blockstream Releases First Enterprise-Grade Product on Liquid
Business

Blockstream Sponsors The Mempool Bitcoin Project

Dec 21, 2021
Adoption & community - Liquid Network Expands With New Memberships and Integrations
Culture

Liquid Network Expands With New Memberships and Integrations

May 8, 2019
Adoption & community - Liquid Network Expands With New Memberships and Integrations
Business

Raretoshi Hosts NFTs On The Liquid Bitcoin Sidechain

May 19, 2021
Payments - Freelancers on Traditional Platforms Can Now Invoice in Bitcoin Via Bitwage
Business

Bitcoin Payroll Provider Bitwage Launches New Platform

Jan 26, 2022
News
image (20)
Business

Bitcoin App Strike Launches In Argentina

Jan 11, 2022
News
Strike Launches Public Beta
Business

Bitcoin App Strike In Argentina: Under The Hood

Jan 13, 2022
News
Regulation - Mexico’s Proposed Crypto Laws Create New Barriers For Exchanges
Business

Apartment Bought In Mexico For 5.78 Bitcoin

Jan 13, 2022
News
robinhood-app-arrows
Business

Robinhood Starts To Allow Bitcoin Withdrawals

Jan 21, 2022
News
Project+9+-+Vision.001 (1)
Business

Real Bedford Football Club To Accept Bitcoin Through OpenNode

19 hours ago
News
Blockstream’s sidechain now supports the stablecoin tether as one of its Liquid assets.
Technical

Liquid Launches Support for Tether

Jul 29, 2019
Technical - Blockstream’s Liquid Network for “High Value” Bitcoin Payments Is Live
Technical

Blockstream’s Liquid Network for “High Value” Bitcoin Payments Is Live

Oct 10, 2018
Bitcoin donations and grants involve one group gifting another with BTC to support their work.
Business

Brussels Member of Parliament to Take Full 2022 Salary in Bitcoin

4 hours ago
News
In this exclusive Bitcoin Magazine video interview, Bull Bitcoin CEO Francis Pouliot talks about joining Blockstream’s Liquid network.
Business

NFTglee Launches NFT Auction Platform On Liquid Bitcoin Sidechain

May 20, 2021