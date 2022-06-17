Japan’s Largest Bitcoin Lightning Community Partners With Top Tokyo Real Estate Firm

The largest Lightning community in Japan, Diamond Hands, is partnering with one of the largest real estate firms, Open House Group, in Tokyo for a joint-research project.

Open House will research leveraging the Bitcoin Lightning Network for real estate transactions in the region.

The real estate company will also look to build out infrastructure practices for businesses in the area looking to adopt the Lightning Network.

Open House Group Company Limited, a top real estate firm in the Tokyo Metropolitan Area, is sponsoring Japan’s largest Lightning Network community known as Diamond Hands in a joint-research project, per a press release sent to Bitcoin Magazine.

Open House will sponsor the support and outreach efforts of Diamond Hands as it seeks to further Lightning Network adoption in the region. The Lightning community will join Open House in research and development of both internal projects and community development as it relates to the adoption of Lightning for both individual users and businesses.

Furthermore, Open House seeks to strengthen its understanding of the ecosystem by exploring full-node business operations for firms. This research will include securely storing data on personal devices and cloud databases on full nodes at real estate properties, the leveraging of layer two Bitcoin technology for real estate transactions, and how to route payments on the Lightning Network.

Previously, Diamond Hands made headlines for its partnership with bitcoin-only gaming company ZEBEDEE in which the two organizations, along with Mimesis Capital, joined forces to strengthen Lightning adoption in Asia.

Consequently, Mimesis Capital, being a bitcoin-focused family office, planned to leverage the connections of Diamond Hands to offer business consultation to firms looking to integrate the Lightning Network into their professions. In addition, ZEBEDEE set its sights on building out infrastructure to allow heightened levels of bitcoin gaming in the region.

“The Diamond Hands community has played an integral role for Lightning adoption for both individuals and enterprises in Japan since last year, but we are looking to push this even further by collaborating with international companies and communities,” Koji Higashi, co-organizer of Diamond Hands had previously stated.