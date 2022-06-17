Skip to main content
Third Largest Russian Oil Company Gazpromneft Partners With BitRiver To Mine Bitcoin
News

Third Largest Russian Oil Company Gazpromneft Partners With BitRiver To Mine Bitcoin

Gazpromneft, the third-largest oil producer in Russia, is partnering with Swiss-based bitcoin mining company BitRiver to mine bitcoin with excess resources.

Gazpromneft, the third-largest oil producer in Russia, is partnering with Swiss-based bitcoin mining company BitRiver to mine bitcoin with excess resources.

  • Russia's third-largest oil producer, Gazpromneft, is entering the bitcoin mining space.
  • Gazpromneft will be partnering with Swiss-based bitcoin mining firm BitRiver to deliver energy resources to new and remote oil field locations.
  • BitRiver was previously sanctioned by the U.S. for reportedly assisting Russian avoidance of sanctions.

The third largest oil producer in Russia, Gazpromneft, is partnering with Swiss-based bitcoin mining firm BitRiver to build out mining operations located at oil fields according to a memorandum from the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

BitRiver will assist Gazpromneft in developing datacenters where the oil producer will receive energy from the remote mining company at either new oil fields where infrastructure is not currently established, or remote sites with expensive transportation costs.

"Over the next two years, BitRiver intends to implement projects to create its own data centers for power-intensive computing with power scaling up to 2 [gigawatts], including [petroleum gas], which will additionally provide high and stable power consumption," Igor Runets, founder and CEO of BitRiver, reportedly stated in the memorandum.

Interestingly, BitRiver is not a newcomer to Russian business. This past April, the U.S Treasury Department sanctioned BitRiver adding the company to the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Asset Control (OFAC) list stating the company is “helping support Putin’s brutal war of choice.”

However, while the partnership between BitRiver and Gazpromneft is innovative, the two companies were not the first to take this approach. This past March, it was reported that Exxon Mobil, the largest U.S. oil producer, was piloting bitcoin mining operations. The company reportedly wanted to further reduce its excess of burned gas, or flared gas.

Similarly, U.S. bitcoin mining firm Crusoe Energy announced plans to move generators and mining equipment to Muscat, Oman in the Middle East to capture flared gas and cut down on emissions as well. 

Flared Gas Bitcoin Mining Pioneer Crusoe Energy raises $505 Million
Business

Oil Companies In The Middle East To Use Excess Gas For Bitcoin Mining: Report

By Shawn AmickJun 1, 2022
News
In addition to the KYC-free units of censorship-resistant internet money, mining bitcoin at home brings unique security threats.
Markets

U.S Treasury Sanctions Russian Bitcoin Miners

By Shawn AmickApr 20, 2022
News
As a project in Northern Sweden shows, Bitcoin’s reliance on energy consumption could bring a more sustainable future.
Business

These Public Oil Companies Are Joining Forces With Bitcoin Miners To Reshape The Industry

By Zack VoellMay 26, 2022
Feature
FUQ6JWuWUAU6t6G
Business

Kenya’s Largest Power Provider To Offer Geothermal Energy To Bitcoin Miners

By Shawn AmickJun 2, 2022
News
Adoption & community - Bitcoin Dev Demos the First Lightning-Enabled Bitcoin ATM
Business

Coinsource Partners With Kwik Trip To Launch 800 Bitcoin ATMs

By Shawn AmickMay 16, 2022
News
China decided to ban bitcoin mining, effectively regulating the industry to nothing.
Business

China Emerges As Second-Largest Bitcoin Mining Hub Despite Ban

By Shawn AmickMay 17, 2022
News
Public complaints around bitcoin mining noise pollution are growing, but miners have plenty of solutions at their disposal. Let’s use them.
Business

Bitcoin Mining Company CleanSpark Produced 312 BTC In Recent Update

By Shawn AmickJun 2, 2022
News
bitcoin gaming
Business

ZEBEDEE And Fumb Gaming Partner For Online Bitcoin Mining Simulator

By Shawn AmickApr 14, 2022
News
Regulation - New York Legislator Proposes BitLicense Alternative for Cryptocurrency Users
Business

New York State To Place Moratorium On Non-Renewable Bitcoin Mining

By Shawn AmickJun 3, 2022
News
Texas Austin and Houston are bitcoin mining hubs and quickly expanding.
Business

Texas Pacific Land Corporation Announces New Bitcoin Mining Venture In West Texas

By Shawn AmickMay 16, 2022
News
MTg5ODcyNjQ0NjM0NDUzNjky
Business

Russian Central Bank: Bitcoin, Crypto Payments For International Settlement Is “Possible”

By Shawn Amick1 hour ago
News
Mining - Slush Pool Operator Braiins Set to Rollout Upgrades
Business

Bitcoin Mining Pool Braiins Launches Ukrainian Hashrate Donation

By Shawn AmickMar 1, 2022
News
ab_global-network-scaled copy
Business

Ubersmith Partners With BitPay To Accept Bitcoin Payments

By Shawn AmickApr 12, 2022
News
Flared Gas Bitcoin Mining Pioneer Crusoe Energy raises $505 Million
Business

Flared Gas Bitcoin Mining Pioneer Crusoe Energy Raises $505 Million

By Shawn AmickApr 21, 2022
News
When Bitcoin projects, businesses and platforms raise money (fundraise), they receive large amounts of capital in fiat.
Business

Ten31 Partners With Seetee For Powerhouse Bitcoin Infrastructure Investment Initiative

By Shawn AmickMar 31, 2022
News