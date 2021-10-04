Bitcoin Exchange CoinCorner Acquires Customer Base, Domains Of Coinfloor

The U.K.-based exchanges agreed to move Coinfloor customers over to CoinCorner "to further bitcoin adoption."

CoinCorner acquired Coinfloor's customer base and internet domains (coinfloor.co.uk and coinfloor.com).

Coinfloor customers have one month to decide whether to migrate or close their accounts. If they choose to close their accounts, they have to withdraw all their funds.

CoinCorner will offer Coinfloor customers a broader range of services, including bitcoin cashback.

CoinCorner, a bitcoin exchange and service provider in the U.K., announced today that it had acquired the customer base and the internet domains of another British BTC exchange, Coinfloor.

"We're very excited to welcome Coinfloor customers to CoinCorner," said Danny Scott, CoinCorner CEO, in an announcement shared with Bitcoin Magazine. "Customers will now have access to our wide range of offerings, including Lightning payments, Bitcoin cashback, and many more features coming soon, such as debit cards and Bitcoin backed loans."

Coinfloor customers will have one month, starting from October 4, to either migrate their accounts, contracts, and balances to CoinCorner or close their Coinfloor accounts and withdraw all available funds after fees. If the user doesn't manually choose one route, their accounts and balances will be automatically migrated.

Coinfloor was founded in 2013 and has been the longest-running bitcoin exchange in the U.K. During the transition period, the company's CEO Obi Nwosu will take on an advisory role at CoinCorner.

"CoinCorner and Coinfloor have always stood for the same principles: the growth and support of the Bitcoin technology philosophy and community; focus on helping customers as our highest priority; and providing safe and simple ways to buy Bitcoin," said Nwosu. "Above all, we are both focused on making Bitcoin simple, secure and reliable for our users."

CoinCorner, founded in 2014, offers a broader range of bitcoin-related services, including buying and selling BTC, a bitcoin payment solution, and the first bitcoin cashback service available for the U.K.