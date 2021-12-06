Skip to main content
December 6, 2021
Bitcoin Card Embily Joins Visa’s Fast Track Program
Publish date:

Bitcoin Card Embily Joins Visa’s Fast Track Program

The fintech expects its prepaid debit card product to launch in the U.S. in Q1 2022.
Author:

The fintech expects its prepaid debit card product to launch in the U.S. in Q1 2022.

Embily USA, the American arm of European fintech company Embily, has joined Visa’s Fintech Fast Track program. Embily’s refillable debit card, which can be topped up with bitcoin and used to pay for goods and services worldwide, will launch in the U.S. next year.

“By joining Visa’s Fast Track program, exciting Fintechs like Embily USA gain unprecedented access to Visa experts, technology, and resources,” said Terry Angelos, SVP and Global Head of Fintech at Visa, in a statement sent to Bitcoin Magazine. “Fast Track lets us provide new resources that rapidly growing companies need to scale with efficiency.”

The move will grant the firm access to Visa’s payment network and enable faster onboarding times, expediting the scaling of its business model.

“This card is currently available to almost every country except the U.S.,” Joe Sasenick, CEO of Embily USA, told Bitcoin Magazine. “We have a euro Embily card that serves almost every part of the world and a couple more entities we are building out to provide this service for as many countries as possible. Embily USA, Inc. expects to have a product fully launched in Q1 2022.”

Embily will be available to U.S. customers as a physical or digital prepaid card that can be loaded with bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. The funds are then liquidated using a third-party exchange, after which they are ready to be spent anywhere Visa is accepted, online and offline. Users can also withdraw cash from any ATM with their debit card.

Sasenick declined to comment on which third-party exchange his company uses, saying it comes down to the one that “has the most liquidity.”

“I don’t want to breach any security protocols by answering in detail the money flow and who we use, but it is one or more exchanges that have a neutral or positive reputation in the space,” Sasenick said. “We will be happy to announce once things are finalized.”

Sasenick said he joined Embily after connecting with founder Alexander Bychkov as a customer. He got on board as the company’s partner in the U.S., ultimately leading Embily’s expansion to the country as the CEO of Embily USA.

Following new forex restrictions that limit the amount of USD that Argentines can buy, bitcoin is poised to become a go-to haven in Argentina.
Business

Argentinian Exchange Lemon Cash Launches 2% Bitcoin Cashback Visa Card

Nov 8, 2021
Payments - Coinbase Introduces Debit Card Linked to Cryptocurrency Balances for U.K. Customers
Markets

Coinbase CEO Teases Launch of Debit Card in the U.S.

May 17, 2019
Startups - Abra Announces New Credit Card Payment Options for Bitcoin Purchases
Business

Abra Announces New Credit Card Payment Options for Bitcoin Purchases

Jul 12, 2018
Bitcoin100 bitcoin donations bitcoin adoption
Business

Quontic Launches First Bitcoin Rewards Checking Account

Dec 15, 2020
visa
Business

Visa to Deploy Blockchain Research Team in Bangalore, India

Aug 12, 2015
Payments - Visa Files Patent for Blockchain-Based Digital Asset Network
Technical

Visa Files Patent for Blockchain-Based Digital Asset Network

Aug 24, 2017
With the potential of the Lightning Network and the growth of bitcoin rewards programs, the age of bitcoin-powered discounts may be here.
Business

Fintech Firm Upgrade Launches 1.5% Bitcoin Rewards Credit Card

Jul 21, 2021
Op-ed - Coinbase and Shift Payments Introduce a Visa-branded Bitcoin Debit Card That Works Everywhere Visa is Accepted
Technical

Coinbase and Shift Payments Introduce a Visa-branded Bitcoin Debit Card That Works Everywhere Visa is Accepted

Nov 24, 2015
john
Technical

Spend Bitcoin Online at Any Merchant that Accepts VISA with E-Coin’s New Virtual Debit Card

Sep 9, 2015
Bitcoin will ultimately “fix the money” and enable world peace, but we can bring this future about more quickly through contributions to the Bitcoin charity.
Business

The Bitcoin Water Trust Reaches 100 Bitcoin

6 hours ago
FCjDoS4WEAUZdXN.jfif
Business

Mastercard Launches Bitcoin Payment Cards In Asia Pacific

Nov 8, 2021
Coinbase Card Expansion
Technical

The Coinbase Card Expands to Six More European Countries

Jun 12, 2019
Payments - Cashaa Now Accepts Debit
Technical

Cashaa Now Accepts Debit, Credit Cards for Crypto Purchases

Apr 23, 2019
Mining - Hut 8 Mining on Sustainability
Business

Hut 8 Maintains ‘Hodl’ Strategy After Mining 265 Bitcoin In November

Dec 2, 2021
Payments - Coinbase Introduces Debit Card Linked to Cryptocurrency Balances for U.K. Customers
Business

Coinbase Card Users Can Now Make Bitcoin Payments And Reap Rewards With Apple Pay

Jun 1, 2021