Legendary Football Giant AC Milan Announces Partnership with BitMEX

Legendary Football Giant AC Milan Announces Partnership with BitMEX

AC Milan and BitMEX have come together to announce a multi-year partnership that will see BitMEX’s logo on the sleeve of the Rossoneri.
Author:
Publish date:
AC Milan and BitMEX have come together to announce a multi-year partnership that will see BitMEX’s logo on the sleeve of the Rossoneri.

Seven-time UEFA Champions League winner AC Milan has struck a multi-year partnership with BitMex to become their first-ever official sleeve partner as well as their official cryptocurrency trading partner, according to a club announcement.

The logo will officially debut in an away match against UC Sampdoria on August 23, 2021, for their first match of the Serie A season. The logo will make its home debut in front of the fans at the historic San Siro on August 29, 2021, in match week 2 against Cagliari.

The BitMEX logo will feature not only on the sleeve of the men's team, but the women’s and eSports’ team as well, in all home and away kits and in every competition during the season. AC Milan is a historic club with lots of history who gets lots of viewership every match. Earlier this year, a match against hometown rivals Inter Milan got over 2.2 million live viewers. That is a lot of eyeballs that are going to be looking at the BitMEX logo and potentially venturing into the Bitcoin space for the first time.

One interesting thing to note in the announcement, AC Milan stated that they are happy to work with BitMEX because of their goals of reshaping the “modern digital financial system into one that is more inclusive and empowering.” The monstrous club recognizing that BitMEX is working on Bitcoin — an open and inclusive monetary system with no intermediary that can tell anyone they can’t participate — is huge. The club also went on to say: “AC Milan and BitMEX will focus on innovation, progress, and inclusion as central pillars in the activation of this partnership.”

This isn’t the first time a European football club has completed a partnership with a Bitcoin-related company. As we’ve already seen in England with Watford and Southampton, advertising Bitcoin seems to be the new wave.

Bitcoin SV Creator Craig Wright has reportedly lost his latest legal battle, with the judge questioning his credibility.
Business

BitMEX Executives Trial Set For March 2022

loikujyhtg
Business

Blockstream Announces Greenlight Lightning Node Service

Salt Bae is famous for sprinkling salt, those in the Bitcoin space are famous for sprinkling orange pills
Business

BitMEX, Human Rights Foundation Award $150,000 To Bitcoin Developer Calvin Kim

Following the arrest of Crypto Capital President Ivan Manuel Molina Lee, Bitfinex issued a statement regarding their relationship and seized funds.
Business

BitMEX Founder Surrenders to U.S. Authorities

Bitcoin mining is a practice that will drive green energy use with renewable energy that helps the climate.
Business

Bitcoin Exchanges FTX, BitMEX Commit To Becoming Carbon Neutral

The CFTC investigation into BitMEX is the latest in a wider trend of U.S. regulators ramping up scrutiny of cryptocurrency companies.
Business

CFTC Opens Probe Into BitMEX Over U.S. Trader Accounts

Startups - BitMEX’s New COO Angelina Kwan Joins the Crypto Space at “An Exciting Time”
Business

BitMEX’s New COO Angelina Kwan Joins the Crypto Space at “An Exciting Time”

By inadvertently including the majority of its users’ emails in an update email, cryptocurrency exchange BitMEX has compromised their privacy.
Culture

BitMEX Compromises User Data in Email Gaffe

Cryptocurrency exchange CEO Arthur Hayes tweeted that BitMEX saw over $1 trillion in trading volume over the past year.
Markets

BitMEX CEO Touts $1 Trillion Yearly Trading Volume

BitMEX Research has confirmed that the Lightning Network’s Justice Transactions system can effectively prevent cheating.
Technical

BitMEX Research Confirms Lightning ‘Justice’ Works

The cryptocurrency exchange says a ban of users in Hong Kong, Bermuda and the Seychelles is to avoid conflict of interest with its operating company.
Business

Citing Compliance, BitMEX Blocks Services to Hong Kong, Bermuda and Seychelles

Law & justice - Bitfinex Faces Legal Action From NY Attorney General: Here’s What This Means
Culture

BitMEX’s Arthur Hayes Surrenders To Authorities

Cryptocurrency exchange OKCoin has pledged to donate up to 1,000 BTC to developers of Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash and Bitcoin SV.
Business

Dutch Football Team To Hold Bitcoin On Balance Sheet Through New Partnership

China - NEO Completes Rebranding; Announces Blockchain Partnerships
Business

NEO Completes Rebranding; Announces Blockchain Partnerships

Mining - Halong Mining and MyRig Announce Partnership
Business

Halong Mining and MyRig Announce Partnership