Skip to main content
November 26, 2021
Bitcoin Wallet Ledger Adds Support for PSBTs, Multisig
Publish date:

Bitcoin Wallet Ledger Adds Support for PSBTs, Multisig

The hardware wallet maker released its new Bitcoin application, allowing users to enjoy more complex wallet functionalities.
Author:

The hardware wallet maker released its new Bitcoin application, allowing users to enjoy more complex wallet functionalities.

Ledger has launched the latest version of its Bitcoin application, adding support for partially-signed bitcoin transactions (PSBTs), data Merkleization, and new wallet policies, the company said in a statement. The update enables users to create secure multisignature setups with their Ledgers and for Taproot use cases to come in the future.

“In order to reach a billion users, it is imperative that we make the technology both easier to use and more robust, and to do this we must give users the tools to be sovereign individuals, in control of their assets,” the statement said.

Ledger hardware wallets require users to install specific applications to use their cryptocurrency of choice. The Bitcoin app enables the Ledger Nano to sign bitcoin transactions offline and engage with the user’s desktop software wallet. It can interface with Bitcoin Core, privacy-focused Wasabi Wallet, and Ledger’s own Ledger Live, among others.

In adding support for PSBTs and wallet policies based on output script descriptors, Ledger can now “define, work with, and create workflows for wallets with complex policies that might involve multiple parties (like multisig wallets), and to stay interoperable with software and hardware tools from different vendors,” per the statement. And the addition of data Mekleization, along with Merkle proofs, empowers the usage of PSBTs by increasing efficiency and enabling the wallet maker to work with large amounts of data objects without storing them in memory.

The Paris-based hardware wallet maker also recently added support for the Taproot Bitcoin upgrade. Since November 15, users have been able to send and receive Taproot transactions. With the new Bitcoin application version, Ledger sets the groundwork for Taproot script spending, which the company expects to implement over the next six months.

Founded in 2014, Ledger is a hardware wallet manufacturer that serves retail and institutional clients in 200 countries. In June, the company raised $380 million, giving it a unicorn startup status at a $1.5 billion valuation.

In July 2020, Ledger suffered a severe data breach, compromising the personal information of over 1 million customers, including name, phone number, and email address. More than 200,000 people also had their home addresses exposed. Scammers were still targeting customers over one year after the incident.

Privacy & security - Phishing Scam Hits LocalBitcoins
Technical

Inside The Scam: Victims Of Ledger Hack Are Receiving Fake Hardware Wallets

Jun 17, 2021
Coinkite has published official schematics and guides for users to build their own Coldcard hardware wallet but will it hurt the bottom line?
Technical

Coldcard Version 4.0.0 Released For Improved Bitcoin Security

Mar 19, 2021
- Ledger Releases New Wallet With More Memory
Technical

Ledger Releases New Wallet With More Memory, App for Mobile Management

Jan 6, 2019
Bitcoin security starts with private keys and privacy features of hardware wallets.
Business

Multisig Setup Saves Bitcoin Stack from Home Burglary

Nov 11, 2021
Bitcoin security starts with private keys and privacy features of hardware wallets.
Technical

Bitcoin Multisig Security Options Are Expanding

Nov 19, 2021
This third entry in our series reviewing the leading hardware bitcoin wallets on the market scrutinizes their privacy and security.
Reviews

Bitcoin Wallet Reviews: What’s the Best Hardware Wallet on the Market? Part 3

Nov 14, 2019
Fiat money, like the U.S. dollar or USD, is constantly being devalued as bitcoin grows.
Business

Bitcoin Wallet Manufacturer Ledger Completes $380 Million Fundraise At $1.5 Billion Valuation

Jun 10, 2021
Shamir Backups, developed by Trezor’s SatoshiLabs, lets users split up their hardware wallet backup seeds.
Culture

El Salvador Announces National Bitcoin Wallet, Plans To Distribute $117 Million In BTC To Citizens

Jun 25, 2021
Op-ed - Bitcoin Multisig Wallet: The Future of Bitcoin
Technical

Bitcoin Multisig Wallet: The Future of Bitcoin

Mar 13, 2014
Knapsack mixing offers efficiency and privacy improvements over equal-amount bitcoin mixing.
Business

Sparrow Bitcoin Wallet Adds Support To Whirlpool CoinJoin

Sep 24, 2021
nado-hardware-wallets
Technical

Hardware Bitcoin Security And Blockstream’s Jade Wallet

Jul 30, 2021
Foundation Devices has hopes of providing sovereignty and privacy protection through a hardware technology stack, beginning with its new bitcoin wallet.
Technical

Foundation Devices Enters The Sovereign Hardware Game With Passport Bitcoin Wallet

Jul 28, 2020
The Association for Digital Asset Markets (ADAM) has released a code of conduct for Bitcoin companies. But will the best practices help adoption?
Technical

Multisig Coordination Software Nunchuk Releases Its Code

Nov 13, 2020
Payments - Bitcoin Hardware Wallet Review: Ledger May Have Caught Up to Trezor With Nano S
Technical

Bitcoin Hardware Wallet Review: Ledger May Have Caught Up to Trezor With Nano S

Sep 15, 2016
Check out our video walkthrough on Unchained Capital’s Caravan tool for utilizing multisig bitcoin wallet security.
Technical

Video: How to Create a Multisig Wallet With Caravan By Unchained Capital

Jul 16, 2020