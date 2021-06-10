Bitcoin Wallet Manufacturer Ledger Completes $380 Million Fundraise At $1.5 Billion Valuation

Bitcoin Wallet Manufacturer Ledger Completes $380 Million Fundraise At $1.5 Billion Valuation

Bitcoin hardware wallet manufacturer Ledger has raised $380 million, giving it unicorn startup status at a $1.5 billion valuation.
Author:
Publish date:
Bitcoin hardware wallet manufacturer Ledger has raised $380 million, giving it unicorn startup status at a $1.5 billion valuation.

Ledger, a hardware wallet manufacturer for bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, has announced the completion of a $380 million series C investment round led by cryptocurrency-focused investment fund 10T Holdings, whose CEO will now be joining the Ledger board. With this fundraising round, Ledger has an implied $1.5 billion valuation, conferring it the status of a “unicorn” startup.

“This Series C announcement marks the transition of Ledger from the leading digital asset security company to becoming the secure gateway to the entire digital asset ecosystem,” said Ledger’s CEO Pascal Gauthier, per the announcement. “This industry is fast becoming mainstream and reshaping the entire financial sector and beyond. We are well-positioned to become the secure gateway to the digital asset world with the potential to integrate our services into nearly every feature of the digital asset ecosystem.”

According to the announcement, Ledger has sold more than three million hardware wallets in 190 countries, securing an estimated 15% of all cryptocurrency assets globally. With this series C round, the company plans to expand its offerings to encompass more facets of the entire cryptocurrency ecosystem — something 10T Holdings sees “a tremendous future” for.

The round also included investment from Draper Associates, Tekne Capital, Uphold Ventures, Rosemoor Capital, Libertus Capital II and Felix Capital, among other investors.

Founded in 2014, Ledger is a hardware wallet manufacturer headquartered in Paris that serves retail and institutional clients in 200 countries. The company previously raised $8.3 million in a series A round in March 2017 and $75 million in a series B round in January 2018.

Fiat money printing, or the U.S. dollar (USD), is the past while Bitcoin is the future.
Business

Hardware Wallet Manufacturer Foundation Devices Raises $2 Million In Seed Round

Investing - Samsung Invests $2.9 Million in Crypto Wallet Manufacturer Ledger
Markets

Samsung Invests $2.9 Million in Crypto Wallet Manufacturer Ledger

Digital assets - A Newly Launched Stablecoin You’ve Never Heard of Is Coming to Ledger
Business

A Newly Launched Stablecoin You’ve Never Heard of Is Coming to Ledger

Fiat money, like the U.S. dollar or USD, is constantly being devalued as bitcoin grows.
Business

Bitcoin Lending Platform Ledn Raises $30 Million In Series A

- Ledger Releases New Wallet With More Memory
Technical

Ledger Releases New Wallet With More Memory, App for Mobile Management

In this video review, Bitcoin Magazine covers the Ledger Nano X, the latest cryptocurrency hardware wallet offered by the company Ledger.
Reviews

Video Review: Ledger Nano X

Payments - Palestinian Fundamentalist Group Hamas Receives Funding via Bitcoin
Business

NYDIG Raises $100 Million, Details Bitcoin-Powered Insurance Strategy

Fiat money printing, or the U.S. dollar (USD), is the past while Bitcoin is the future.
Business

Goldman Sachs Leads $15 Million Investment Round In Bitcoin Data Provider Coin Metrics

Bitcoin Mining in Africa: What Can Be Done to Encourage Mining?
Business

Bitcoin Mining Group Luxor Technologies Announces Pre-Seed Fundraising

This third entry in our series reviewing the leading hardware bitcoin wallets on the market scrutinizes their privacy and security.
Reviews

Bitcoin Wallet Reviews: What’s the Best Hardware Wallet on the Market? Part 3

Unchained Capital has launched its Caravan bitcoin wallet, an open-source solution that might bring multisig security to the masses.
Business

NYDIG Leads $25 Million Investment Round In Bitcoin Services Platform Unchained Capital

This hardware bitcoin wallet review tests the simplicity, software, verification, unique features and privacy of the Trezor Model T, Ledger Nano X, KeepKey, BitBox02 and Coldcard Mk3.
Culture

Bitcoin Wallet Reviews: What’s the Best Hardware Wallet on the Market? Part 2

- Mobile Bitcoin Wallet BRD Raises $15 Million
Business

Mobile Bitcoin Wallet BRD Raises $15 Million, Plans for Expansion in Asia

For many, bitcoin security is only as good as the hardware wallet of choice. In this review, we put five popular options to the test.
Reviews

Bitcoin Wallet Reviews: What’s the Best Hardware Wallet on the Market?

The Chinese bitcoin miner manufacturer Canaan is reportedly planning to conduct a U.S. IPO in November 2019.
Business

Bitcoin Mining Rig Manufacturer Canaan Argues Against Chinese Crackdown