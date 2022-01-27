Skip to main content
Why Implementing AOPP Could Pose A Risk To Bitcoin Long Term
News

Why Implementing AOPP Could Pose A Risk To Bitcoin Long Term

The protocol isn’t negative but the rules it enforces are, and implementing it opens up a path for future compliance.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The protocol isn’t negative but the rules it enforces are, and implementing it opens up a path for future compliance.

A true fuss started on Twitter on Thursday as news surfaced that Trezor, a popular maker of Bitcoin hardware wallets, had integrated Address Ownership Proof Protocol (AOPP) to streamline the process of address verification for users withdrawing bitcoin from regulated exchanges, a requirement in some jurisdictions, CoinDesk first reported.

Trezor released a statement on Twitter soon after the Bitcoin community started raising questions in regards to the initiative.

“Not supporting AOPP will lead to helping the government fence people on exchanges, and our motivation to add direct support was exactly to keep the government from doing so,” Trezor said.

Despite having some logic, Trezor’s action actually undermines the very set of principles it is trying to create. The purpose of having self-custodial bitcoin wallets is to give power to the individual, and by stamping a name, social security number, and home address to a bitcoin unspent output, the network’s pseudonymity is lost as knowledge of ownership is raised from an assumption to a certainty. The best course of action is to fight back against such rules, as showcased in the Netherlands.

In November 2020, the Dutch Central Bank (DNB) mandated that cryptocurrency exchanges and service providers in the country required proof from users that the address they were requesting the bitcoin to be withdrawn to was actually theirs. The measure was enforced by having users provide a screenshot of their wallets or sign a message. The country’s oldest cryptocurrency exchange, Bitonic, set in motion a legal action in court soon after to dispute and object to the DNB’s resolution, claiming that the requirements were unlawful and should never have been made. In May 2021, the DNB formally acknowledged Bitonic’s complaints and revoked the wallet verification requirements.

The DNB would arguably never have stopped to rethink its requirements hadn’t Bitonic gone to court. The fact that the cryptocurrency exchange questioned the resolutions of the country’s central bank and fought in court raised awareness of the problems with the requirements, setting a process of review in motion and ultimately dismantling the set of demands altogether. If Bitonic hadn’t questioned the Dutch Central Bank, it wouldn’t have questioned itself.

A similar dynamic is in play when it comes to the AOPP. The protocol isn’t inherently bad as it simply seeks to facilitate the enforcement of wallet verifications measures in Switzerland by making an interoperable standard available to wallet developers to implement. But even though AOPP isn’t in and of itself negative, it legitimizes the practice of checking for address ownership, and implementing it opens up a precedent for having the government influence developments in the open source Bitcoin wallet space. Surveillance and control mechanisms always start small, and there is hardly a way to see ahead of one’s time and discover the true direction such requests could take.

Therefore, not implementing this standard is an act of sovereignty and responsibility as it protects users from future  and possibly worse  surveillance mechanisms being implemented as per the request of regulatory bodies. In addition to representing an insurance policy, not implementing AOPP on prominent Bitcoin wallets also serves as a foundation to fight the wallet verification measures altogether, measures that represent a teardown of individual privacy and the possible normalization of increased surveillance on individuals’ financial transactions.

Source: AOPP.

Source: AOPP.

As cash usage slowly fades away, Bitcoin might soon be the only tool left to transact privately, and it is the duty of the Bitcoin community to protect and ensure that future by raising awareness around and taking a stance against policies and mechanisms that could risk it, including vouching against the purchasing of KYC bitcoin in the first place.

Both BlueWallet and Sparrow have declared they will remove the built-in support for AOPP in their next release after the Bitcoin community expressed concerns around the initiative.

robinhood-app-arrows
Business

Robinhood Starts To Allow Bitcoin Withdrawals

Jan 21, 2022
News
Bitcoin regulation, even attempted by a judge making a law or ruling, cannot stop the use of Bitcoin.
Markets

Biden Administration To Regulate Bitcoin As A Matter Of National Security: Report

1 hour ago
News
Investing - Fidelity’s Bitcoin Trading Is Only Weeks Away
Markets

Fidelity Adds Bitcoin Exposure To Traditional ETFs

Jan 11, 2022
News
During an on-stage discussion at the Bitcoin 2021 event, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey discussed Bitcoin, censorship and banking the unbanked.
Business

Jack Dorsey To Launch A Legal Defense Fund For Bitcoin Developers

Jan 12, 2022
News
f747257b-a48c-4374-9c2d-6343ca26be59-bur1ttab_08-09-2019_daily_1_a006__2019_08_08_img_usp_mma_ufc_193_hunt_1_1_qfp3bdfh_l1403702654_img_usp_mma_ufc_193_hunt_1_1_qfp3bdfh
Culture

Joe Rogan: I Have A Lot Of Hope For Bitcoin

Jan 10, 2022
News
Project+9+-+Vision.001 (1)
Business

Real Bedford Football Club To Accept Bitcoin Through OpenNode

Jan 26, 2022
News
Google-building-scaled
Business

Google Cards To Store Bitcoin And Crypto: Report

Jan 19, 2022
News
Marking a massive increase since the beginning of 2019, BitMEX’s insurance fund now reportedly holds more than $312 million worth of bitcoin.
Business

Bitcoin Exchange BitMEX To Purchase One of Germany’s Oldest Banks

Jan 18, 2022
News
Jack Dorsey’s Block Is Hiring To Develop Next-Gen Bitcoin Mining ASIC
Business

Jack Dorsey’s Block Is Building A Bitcoin Mining System

Jan 13, 2022
News
bitcoin-magazine-quantum
Technical

Could Advanced Quantum Computing Pose A Risk To Bitcoin Security?

Oct 16, 2021
Strike Launches Public Beta
Business

Bitcoin App Strike In Argentina: Under The Hood

Jan 13, 2022
News
Bitcoin is ultimately an open-source software code run by nodes and computers.
Technical

Why You Should Care About Taproot, The Next Major Bitcoin Upgrade

Nov 8, 2021
Belarus and National Bitcoin Strategies
Markets

Belarus To Keep Liberal Bitcoin Rules, Russia Seeks Regulation

Jan 25, 2022
News
From IRS code to state regulations, paying your employees in bitcoin can be “fraught with peril” in the United States. Here’s why.
Business

Arkansas Will Pay You $10K In Bitcoin To Move There

Jan 13, 2022
News
img_6320-1-1
Markets

IMF Urges El Salvador To Ditch Bitcoin

Jan 25, 2022
News