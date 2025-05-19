GoMining Institutional: Connecting Allocators to Bitcoin Mining Infrastructure

Allocators today aren’t just looking for exposure to bitcoin. They’re looking for strategies that deliver yield, structure, and long-term utility, without the operational overhead of running an efficient mining farm.

Bitcoin ETFs opened the door. Now institutional capital is seeking what comes next: real yield, real infrastructure, and consistent performance in a volatile market.

That’s where GoMining Institutional comes in.

With over eight years of operational experience and a retail platform serving more than 3 million users globally, GoMining operates over 7.5 EH across a globally distributed, energy-efficient infrastructure supported by strategic partnerships and renewable energy sources.

Through the GM Alpha Blocks Fund, institutional clients gain exposure to bitcoin’s underlying economics through a mining-linked, infrastructure-based strategy.

Alpha Blocks offers direct exposure to bitcoin mining rewards through a compounding hashrate strategy. Mined bitcoin is reinvested to grow the fund’s mining power and improve efficiency – deepening alignment with hashrate over time.

The fund targets $100 million in capital commitments and offers two strategies:

Core : A foundational approach centered on bitcoin mining yield with reinvestments to expand hashrate and improve efficiency.

: A foundational approach centered on bitcoin mining yield with reinvestments to expand hashrate and improve efficiency. Advanced: An enhanced strategy focused on bitcoin mining yield and operational benefits related to the GoMining platform.

Investors can choose to receive annual distributions in bitcoin.

Assets are custodied by BitGo, one of the most trusted names in institutional crypto security. The fund is structured as a closed-ended limited partnership, registered in Delaware and the Cayman Islands, and managed by GoMining IM BVI Ltd.

This structure is designed to meet the operational and regulatory needs of institutions. Institutional participation demands structure and security. That’s why GoMining Institutional emphasizes regulatory alignment, auditability, and scalable fund governance.

In short, every component of the Alpha Blocks Fund—how it’s custodied, managed, and executed—is designed to mirror the standards of traditional finance while unlocking the unique economics of mining.

Mining may be native to crypto, but this product is native to capital markets.

GoMining Institutional plans to expand its offerings later in 2025, with a focus on bridging Bitcoin-native infrastructure with evolving institutional needs. These offerings represent the next phase of the roadmap, focused on enhancing access, efficiency, and optionality for institutions seeking exposure to Bitcoin-linked infrastructure.

For allocators looking to build the next phase of their digital asset strategy, GoMining Institutional offers compelling institutional grade solutions.

The infrastructure is here. The strategy is built. The next evolution of institutional Bitcoin access is already underway.

Get in Touch

If you’re building a digital asset strategy, exploring bitcoin infrastructure, or managing capital on behalf of LPs seeking exposure to real yield, then you can learn more at GoMining Institutional website, or stop by the GoMining booth at Bitcoin 2025 in Las Vegas.*

*This information is intended for eligible investors only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Any offering will be made only through official offering documents to eligible investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

Disclaimer: This article is sponsored content and does not necessarily reflect the views or opinions of Bitcoin Magazine. The information provided is for promotional purposes and should not be considered financial advice. Any references to mining products or services are presented solely in the context of bitcoin infrastructure and adoption. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before making any investment decisions related to bitcoin or other financial products mentioned herein.