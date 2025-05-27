White House Executive Director Bo Hines Declares U.S. The Future Global Crypto Superpower

In a session at the Bitcoin 2025 Conference this morning titled “Making America the Global Bitcoin Superpower“, Bo Hines, White House Executive Director, Tyler Williams, from the US Treasury Department, and moderator Miles Jennings made one thing clear: the United States is going all-in on Bitcoin—and fast.

JUST IN: 🇺🇸 President Trump's Executive Director said "Bitcoin is the golden standard."



"We're not gonna sell any Bitcoin that we possible have in the US government, period." 👏 pic.twitter.com/F6Dv2nUk9b — Bitcoin Magazine (@BitcoinMagazine) May 27, 2025

“We are well on our way to becoming the bitcoin superpower of the world,” said Bo Hines. “This is something that is not partisan. This is a revolution in our financial system.”

Moderator Miles Jennings pointed to key regulatory steps currently in motion. “If the bill becomes law (and I hope it does) we will have quite an active role. The connective tissue between the legacy financial system and bitcoin, stablecoins, and everything else will really be paved with stablecoin legislation,” Jennings said.

Hines emphasized that, “Updating the payment rails is necessary and we are well on our way to achieving that.” He also noted that upcoming market structure legislation will define how intermediaries like exchanges and brokers are regulated and how digital assets are classified—either as securities or commodities.

“We want folks to innovate here,” Hines stressed. “We can’t be fearful of them walking into the SEC and getting a Wells notice before they get on the elevator.” He added that U.S. regulators are now encouraging crypto innovators to return: “Our message to folks who have gone offshore is: welcome home.”

Williams highlighted that any new laws must reflect the unique architecture of decentralized finance. “Traditional markets are based on a principal-agent model,” he explained. “But crypto moves us toward a principal-to-principal structure.”

He noted that after regulatory support for the ETP marketplace, institutional Bitcoin adoption surged—and believes the same would happen again under stablecoin and market structure legislation.

The most bullish comment of the morning came from Hines: “Bitcoin is truly the golden standard… This is an asset that we should be harnessing on behalf of the American people. We want as much as we can possibly get.”

“We are going big on digital assets,” added Tyler. “You will certainly see the United States stepping out as the bitcoin superpower of the world,” Hines concluded.

You can watch the full panel discussion and the rest of the Bitcoin 2025 Conference Industry Day below:

https://www.youtube.com/live/3e3KE40r_WM?si=LCZcZeKbxi_iTk62