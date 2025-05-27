Bitcoin Enters a New Era: Industry Leaders Predict Trillions in Institutional Inflows

At the 2025 Bitcoin Conference in Las Vegas, the Founder and CEO of Kelly Intelligence Kevin Kelly, the Chief Executive Officer of Bitwise Asset Management Hunter Horsley, the CEO of BitGo Mike Belshe and the Advisor of WBTC Justin Sun talked about the future of financial products in the globe.

Hunter Horsley started the panel by saying that we are entering a new chapter in 2025 with the change in the regulatory circumstances.

“In the US wealth managers manage between 30 and 60 trillion dollars,” said Horsley. “If wealth managers wind up allocating 1% to the space on behalf of their clients, helping their clients access the opportunities here that are hundreds and billions of dollars.”

JUST IN: 🇺🇸 $12 billion Bitwise CEO Hunter Horsley says if wealth managers allocate 1% to #Bitcoin, “that's hundreds of billions of dollars.” 🚀 pic.twitter.com/4OhoBjwDYR — Bitcoin Magazine (@BitcoinMagazine) May 27, 2025

Justin Sun emphasized the importance of integrating Bitcoin into decentralized finance (DeFi) platforms:

“Raw Bitcoin is a way to get your Bitcoin into a smart contract platform,” said Sun. “You can use your Bitcoin as collateral you borrow like stablecoin, you borrow other major crypto currencies tokens and also of course generate yield on the Bitcoin you are holding because Bitcoin is a proof of network.”

“Any transaction you can see in the blockchain and all the reserve addresses is available on the Blockchain. It’s safe and transparent and at the same time is smart,” stated Sun.

Mike Belshe elaborated on the foundational elements that make a stablecoin successful, particularly when Bitcoin is used in that context.

“What makes a good stablecoin whether you are talking about dollars or Bitcoin, it’s the liquidity that you have on the market around the world,” stated Belshe.

Horsley continued by addressing that we’ll see more companies adopting this and hundreds of thousands of Bitcoin being put onto more balance sheets.

“Corporations are buying Bitcoin,” commented Horsley. “It’s an extraordinary theme of this year. As of the first quarter of this year, 79 publicly traded companies had put Bitcoin on their balance sheet. Over 600k Bitcoin and there is only 21 million Bitcoin. It’s a lot of Bitcoin”

Justin Sun closed the panel by stating, “the progress we are making here in the United States really matters because as we all further encourage people around the world to get into the Bitcoin industry.”

“Once Bitcoin passes this kind of stage and gets institution adoption in the United States will accelerate that option globally,” said Sun.