HomeNEWSEXCLUSIVE: Bo Hines - Making America "The Global Bitcoin Superpower"
NEWSFEATUREDVIDEOS

EXCLUSIVE: Bo Hines – Making America “The Global Bitcoin Superpower”

Spencer Nichols
By Spencer Nichols
Bo Hines - Bitcoin Magazine Exclusive Interview

In an exclusive interview, Bo Hines, Executive Director of the President’s Council of Advisors on Digital Assets, lays out the Trump administration’s to make the United States the global Bitcoin superpower.

He discusses the early successes of President Trump’s second term, including ending Operation Choke Point 2.0 and launching the first-ever White House Crypto Summit. Hines reveals details about the creation of a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve (SBR), budget-neutral accumulation strategies, and the administration’s framing of Bitcoin as “digital gold.”

With support from tech leaders like David Sacks and high-level Treasury coordination, Hines argues the U.S. is poised to lead in Bitcoin adoption, mining, and regulatory clarity. The interview underscores a paradigm shift in Washington: from regulatory hostility to strategic embrace.

Recorded 4/23/25 in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building of the White House

Read more: The Bitcoin Race Has Washington’s Attention

Previous article
Bitcoin Price Steady At $95,000 As US Bitcoin ETFs See $591 Million Inflows
Spencer Nichols
Spencer Nichols
Working to help educate about the benefits of a Bitcoin standard on governance, society and the environment.
RELATED ARTICLES
Bitcoin Bitcoin BTC/USD
$0.00
24hr %:
0.0%
24hr High:
$0.00
24hr Low:
$0.00
Error loading data. Check console for details.
VIEW 150+ BITCOIN CHARTS

LATEST NEWS

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Established in 2012, Bitcoin Magazine is the oldest and most established source of trustworthy news, information and thought leadership on Bitcoin.

FOLLOW US

© 2025 BTC INC