Lyn Ulbricht Launches MACS at the 2025 Bitcoin Conference to Fight Cruel Sentencing

In a powerful statement against unjust sentencing, Mothers Against Cruel Sentencing (MACS), a nonprofit founded by Lyn Ulbricht, officially launched today at the 2025 Bitcoin conference. The group is dedicated to advocating for prisoners serving excessive and inhumane sentences and supporting the families affected by such punishments.

MACS seeks to unite voices from across the political divide and tech community to drive meaningful reform in sentencing laws.

“Multiple thousands of people, many of them nonviolent like Ross, are serving extreme sentences—locked away for years, decades, even lifetimes,” said Ulbricht. “MACS aims to give families a voice to push for fair and reasonable sentencing, where the punishment fits the crime.”

Ulbricht will formally introduce the organization during the Women of Bitcoin Brunch, a major event at the conference that gathers influential women from the Bitcoin world to discuss advocacy, innovation, and impact.

Ross Ulbricht’s Journey: From Life Sentence to Presidential Pardon

Ross Ulbricht became a controversial figure after launching Silk Road in 2011, an online marketplace that used Bitcoin for anonymous transactions. While the site was unfortunately used for selling illegal drugs, it also served as Bitcoin’s first real-world use case, showcasing the power of decentralized, censorship-resistant money.

In 2015, Ulbricht was sentenced to double life imprisonment without the possibility of parole. His punishment quickly became a symbol of government overreach for many in the tech and the Bitcoin world. Critics argued that his sentence far exceeded the limits of justice, especially considering the nonviolent nature of his crimes.

His pardon, announced shortly after Trump returned to office, is seen as a strong move to honor campaign promises and support Bitcoin’s values of personal freedom and resistance to government overreach. It sparked celebration throughout the Bitcoin community but also reminded advocates that the fight for justice is far from over.

The Bitcoin community continues to call for clemency and support for others, including the developers of Samourai Wallet who are facing prosecution for creating privacy tools, and Edward Snowden, who remains in exile for revealing government surveillance programs.

Ross will be giving the keynotes speech at the 2025 Bitcoin Conference on May 29th at 8pm EST. You can watch his speech live here.