The Bitcoin Space Race: Why the U.S. Risks Falling Behind Its Rivals

Why America must treat Bitcoin as a strategic asset—or risk losing ground to China in the next global power race.

By Spencer Nichols

The Bitcoin Strategic Reserve: A Sovereign Financial Weapon

In Episode 4 of The Bitcoin Policy Hour, experts from the Bitcoin Policy Institute explore the urgent geopolitical stakes of Bitcoin adoption. As the U.S. accelerates crypto legislation, the hosts argue that America must prioritize Bitcoin as a strategic reserve asset—or risk falling behind global rivals like China.

Why the Bitcoin Space Race Matters

They unpack the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve bill, the risks of centralized stablecoin frameworks, and the asymmetrical advantage Bitcoin offers in a new era of economic warfare. With insights from Matt Pines and Zack Shapiro, this episode offers a high-signal breakdown of why Bitcoin policy is now a matter of national security. This is essential viewing for anyone tracking Bitcoin’s role in reshaping the future of finance and power.

BlackRock's Mitchnick: "Flows Are Back in a Big Way" as Bitcoin ETFs Shift to Institutional Hands
