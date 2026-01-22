Thailand is moving decisively to cement its position as one of Asia’s most crypto-friendly financial centers, with regulators finalizing new rules for bitcoin and crypto exchange-traded funds (ETFs), futures trading, and tokenized investment products in early 2026.

The country’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) confirmed this week that it is preparing comprehensive regulatory guidelines that would allow crypto ETFs to be formally established, crypto futures to trade on the Thailand Futures Exchange (TFEX), and digital assets to be recognized as an official asset class under existing derivatives law.

SEC Deputy Secretary-General Jomkwan Kongsakul said the new framework is designed to expand access to digital assets while addressing security and custody risks that have historically deterred institutional investors.

“A key advantage of crypto ETFs is ease of access,” Kongsakul said, according to local reports. “They eliminate concerns over hacking and wallet security, which has been a major barrier for many investors.”

Bitcoin and crypto ETFs are moving closer to market

Thailand’s SEC board has already approved crypto ETFs in principle, with regulators now finalizing operational rules covering custody, liquidity, and cooperation between asset managers and licensed digital asset exchanges.

Thailand approved its first spot Bitcoin ETF in June 2024, initially restricting participation to institutional investors. By October 2025, the regulator signaled plans to expand offerings beyond bitcoin to include other cryptocurrencies, such as ether, potentially in the form of diversified crypto “basket” products.

Under the proposed framework, investors would be allowed to allocate up to 4–5% of diversified portfolios to digital assets—an approach aimed at balancing innovation with risk management.

Once approved, domestically listed crypto ETFs could trade on the Stock Exchange of Thailand, offering local exposure without requiring investors to directly hold or manage cryptocurrencies.

Alongside ETFs, the SEC is advancing plans to launch crypto futures trading on TFEX under the Futures Trading Act. Regulators also intend to formally recognize digital assets as an underlying asset class under the Derivatives Act, providing a clearer legal foundation for crypto-linked derivatives.

To support liquidity and price stability, the SEC plans to introduce market-making mechanisms in 2026. Potential market makers could include financial institutions, licensed digital asset exchanges, corporations, and entities holding cryptocurrencies on their balance sheets.

The futures market is expected to provide investors with hedging tools and more advanced risk management options, while expanding institutional participation in Thailand’s digital asset markets.

Thailand’s recent crypto incentives

Thailand’s regulatory push extends beyond ETFs and derivatives. The SEC is also developing rules for tokenized real-world assets (RWAs), including tokenized bonds and other securities that could be issued and traded on blockchain infrastructure.

These efforts align with broader global trends in asset tokenization and could eventually include baht-backed stablecoins. In 2025, Thailand approved U.S. dollar stablecoins for local trading, marking another step toward regulated digital finance.

On the tax front, Thailand eliminated capital gains tax on crypto trading from January 1, 2025, through December 31, 2029.