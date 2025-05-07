Metaplanet Buys Additional Bitcoin Worth ¥7.6 Billion, Bitcoin Price Surges Above $97,000

Japanese firm Metaplanet has acquired 555 Bitcoin worth approximately ¥7.6 billion ($53.5 million), bringing its total holdings to 5,555 BTC as the price continues its rally above $97,000. Following the purchase, Metaplanet announced plans to issue an additional ¥3.6 billion ($25 million) in zero-coupon bonds to EVO FUND for further Bitcoin acquisitions.

JUST IN: 🇯🇵 Metaplanet bought another 555 #Bitcoin worth ¥7.6 billion.



They now hold 5,555 BTC 🙌 pic.twitter.com/rRoB6cKRPe — Bitcoin Magazine (@BitcoinMagazine) May 7, 2025

The company now holds the largest Bitcoin treasury among public companies in Asia, with its total holdings valued at approximately $537 million at current prices.

The aggressive accumulation strategy mirrors Strategy’s recently announced plans to raise $84 billion for Bitcoin purchases. Strategy currently holds 555,450 BTC, though it has been surpassed by BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT), which now controls over 620,000 BTC worth $58.5 billion.

Metaplanet’s shares responded positively to the announcement, closing up 11.45% at ¥477 on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. The company has indicated that these purchases will have minimal impact on its consolidated financial results for fiscal year 2025.

Bitcoin reacted to the US-China tariff news by climbing above $97,000, trading at $97,018 at press time, up 3.38% over the past 24 hours. The price surge comes amid strong institutional demand, with BlackRock’s IBIT recording inflows of 5,613 BTC ($529.5 million) on Monday alone.

The Japanese firm’s latest purchase and bond issuance underscore the growing trend of corporate Bitcoin adoption, as companies increasingly view Bitcoin as a strategic treasury asset.