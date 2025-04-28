Strategy Buys $1.42 Billion Worth of Bitcoin, Bitcoin Price Surges Above $95,000

The world’s largest corporate Bitcoin holder announced in a Form 8-K filing on Monday that it purchased 15,355 BTC between April 21 and April 27, 2025, at an average price of $92,737 per bitcoin. The acquisition was funded through proceeds from the company’s at-the-market (ATM) stock offerings, which raised $1.44 billion through the sale of common and preferred shares.

Strategy’s total Bitcoin holdings are now worth more than $52 billion at current prices, with an average purchase price of $68,459 per Bitcoin. The company has accumulated approximately 2.64% of Bitcoin’s maximum supply of 21 million coins.

The company reported selling 4,020,000 shares of common stock and 435,069 shares of its 8.00% Series A perpetual strike preferred stock during the period.

The latest purchase comes as Bitcoin trades above $95,000, supported by strong institutional inflows into spot Bitcoin ETFs and improving macro conditions. Strategy’s aggressive accumulation has coincided with the growing mainstream adoption of Bitcoin as a treasury reserve asset.

According to the filing, Strategy has nearly exhausted its $21 billion common stock ATM program launched in October 2024, with only $128.7 million remaining available for issuance. The STRK preferred share program, established in March 2025, still has $20.92 billion available.

Bitcoin’s price has shown resilience above key psychological levels, trading at $95,304 at press time, up 1.59% over the past 24 hours. Bitcoin has benefited from several positive catalysts, including President Trump’s signals on reducing Chinese import tariffs and new SEC Chairman Paul Atkins’ pro-crypto stance.

Strategy’s continued Bitcoin purchases reflect growing institutional confidence in the asset class. The company has maintained its position as the largest public holder of Bitcoin, with its holdings now representing a significant portion of the total circulating supply.