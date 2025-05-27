Bitcoin Is Here To Stay, Says Former US Treasurer Rosie Rios

At the 2025 Bitcoin Conference in Las Vegas, the Co-Manager of President Trump’s 2024 Campaign Chris LaCivita, Congressman Brian T. Jack, the Chief Policy Officer of Coinbase Faryar Shirzad and Former US Treasurer Rosie Rios at the Nakamoto stage discussed the 250th birthday of the United States, Bitcoin, freedom, and crypto.

Rosie Rios emphasized that consumer behavior is very hard to change unless there is a shock to the system. She said she is amazed by the momentum of the level of change that has happened during these four months in terms of giving that green light to innovation to actually happen.

“You are gonna hear me say a lot, the train has left the station. Bitcoin is here to stay. Blockchain is here to stay,” said Rios.

“It’s about freedom and what crypto represents on a national scale,” said Chris LaCivita. “This country was founded on the entrepreneurial spirit of Americans and we are on the forefront of establishing and formulating the future of currency.”

Jack mentioned that earlier this year, they started to use a congressional tool called the Congressional Review Act that will enable them to repeal any regulation Joe Biden’s administration put on any sector during his last months in office.

“One of the first laws that Donald Trump signed into law was the repeal of a very niche but interesting issue for some folks in the room,” stated Jack. “It was a policy that the CFPB thrust upon the industry in December that really helped them regulate, if you will, or over regulate payment processors. So a lot of the payment processors that process bitcoin, process crypto, they were going to be under these incredible burdens by CFPB.”

“The eyes of the world are watching,” commented Rosie. “We are setting the tone for what happens not just in our history but for the future and for all of us this is the American dream. This is about the values of which our country was founded.”

“For Bitcoin and Blockchain in general whoever creates that dominant digital infrastructure will set the tone for the whole global financial system and it starts here literally at this conference with this leadership with this President moving forward,” stated Rosie Rios closing the panel.