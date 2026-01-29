In somewhat of a pivotal moment for Bitcoin and U.S. crypto policy, Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chairman Paul Atkins is set to speak at the Bitcoin 2026 Conference.

This will mark the first time a sitting SEC Chair has been invited to the flagship event, underscoring how digital assets have regained prominence in the national regulatory conversation.

The event is the world’s largest Bitcoin conference and it will take place April 27–29, 2026, at The Venetian in Las Vegas. The annual conference expects tens of thousands of attendees and hundreds of speakers, including builders, policymakers and innovators from across the Bitcoin ecosystem.

Atkins’s invitation comes during a dramatic shift in U.S. crypto policy leadership. Since being appointed SEC Chair in 2025, he has signaled a departure from a decade of ambiguity and enforcement-driven oversight that many in the industry say stifled innovation.

Atkins has repeatedly emphasized that clear, workable regulations are crucial to nurture digital asset markets.

He has publicly stated that most crypto tokens do not qualify as securities under existing law and that regulatory clarity, not litigation, should define the future landscape for digital assets — a sharp contrast with the previous era of “regulation by enforcement.”

Earlier today, the U.S. Senate Agriculture Committee advanced its version of crypto market legislation in a 12-11 vote. The legislation aims to finally settle long-standing questions about how digital assets should be regulated in the U.S. by giving the CFTC exclusive jurisdiction over spot markets for “digital commodities,” while leaving securities-related digital assets under Atkin’s Securities and Exchange Commission.

Atkins is involved with Bitcoin adoption and policy

Under Atkins’s leadership, the SEC has launched “Project Crypto,” an initiative aimed at modernizing securities laws to better fit blockchain-native assets and market structures. The effort includes clearer token classifications, tailored rules for issuance and custody, and other changes designed to bring regulatory certainty to Bitcoin and other digital assets.

In remarks at a crypto roundtable last year, Atkins also highlighted the importance of preserving self-custody — describing the ability to control one’s own private keys as a “foundational American value” even as digital finance evolves.

Atkins’s presence on stage is likely to draw interest from both the Bitcoin community and regulators watching from Washington.

For many attendees, it will be a rare opportunity to hear directly from the SEC about how digital assets, particularly Bitcoin, fit into U.S. financial markets and long-term policy goals.

Strategy’s Chairman, Michael Saylor, will also be speaking at The Bitcoin Conference.