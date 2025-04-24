HomeNEWSMetaplanet Buys Additional ¥1.92 Billion Worth Of Bitcoin
NEWS

Metaplanet Buys Additional ¥1.92 Billion Worth Of Bitcoin

Japanese public firm reaches the halfway mark to 10,000 BTC goal with the latest purchase, bringing total holdings to 5,000 BTC acquired for $428.1 million.

Vivek Sen
By Vivek Sen
Japanese public firm reaches the halfway mark to 10,000 BTC goal with the latest purchase, bringing total holdings to 5,000 BTC acquired for $428.1 million.

Metaplanet Inc. has acquired an additional 145 bitcoin for approximately ¥1.926 billion ($13.6 million), reaching a significant milestone of 5,000 BTC in total holdings. The Tokyo Exchange-listed company executed the purchase at an average price of ¥13,280,472 ($93,327) per bitcoin.

Metaplanet’s bitcoin treasury is acquired for $428.1 million, with an average acquisition cost of $85,621 per coin. “This is a big step forward in our aim to become one of the world’s leading bitcoin holding companies,” Metaplanet CEO Simon Gerovich said in a statement. “We will lead the global bitcoin race from Japan.”

The company’s aggressive accumulation strategy follows its successful capital raise in mid-2024, structured through zero-discount moving strike warrants. The funding was dubbed “Asia’s largest-ever” bitcoin-focused capital raise.

Metaplanet’s proprietary BTC Yield metric, which measures bitcoin-per-share growth, reached 121.1% YTD. The company aims to accumulate 10,000 BTC by the end of 2025 and 21,000 BTC by 2026.

The company’s bitcoin strategy mirrors that of U.S.-based Strategy, with both firms focusing on bitcoin as a treasury reserve asset. Metaplanet now ranks among the top 10 publicly listed bitcoin holders globally.

The acquisition comes as bitcoin trades around $92,800, with institutional interest continuing to grow through various investment vehicles including ETFs and corporate treasury allocations.

Previous article
Russia’s Finance Ministry and Central Bank to Launch Crypto Exchange for “Super-qualified Investors”
Next article
BlackRock’s Bitcoin ETF Sees $643 Million Inflows
Vivek Sen
Vivek Sen
Vivek has been fascinated by Bitcoin since he discovered it in 2016. He also runs a Bitcoin marketing agency, Bitgrow Lab, and he used to work at a Bitcoin VC fund, Lightning Ventures. He loves growth, marketing, startups, and writing. He is an EU news reporter for Bitcoin Magazine.
RELATED ARTICLES
Bitcoin Bitcoin BTC/USD
$0.00
24hr %:
0.0%
24hr High:
$0.00
24hr Low:
$0.00
Error loading data. Check console for details.
VIEW 150+ BITCOIN CHARTS

LATEST NEWS

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Established in 2012, Bitcoin Magazine is the oldest and most established source of trustworthy news, information and thought leadership on Bitcoin.

FOLLOW US

© 2025 BTC INC