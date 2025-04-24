Metaplanet Buys Additional ¥1.92 Billion Worth Of Bitcoin

Metaplanet Inc. has acquired an additional 145 bitcoin for approximately ¥1.926 billion ($13.6 million), reaching a significant milestone of 5,000 BTC in total holdings. The Tokyo Exchange-listed company executed the purchase at an average price of ¥13,280,472 ($93,327) per bitcoin.

Metaplanet’s bitcoin treasury is acquired for $428.1 million, with an average acquisition cost of $85,621 per coin. “This is a big step forward in our aim to become one of the world’s leading bitcoin holding companies,” Metaplanet CEO Simon Gerovich said in a statement. “We will lead the global bitcoin race from Japan.”

The company’s aggressive accumulation strategy follows its successful capital raise in mid-2024, structured through zero-discount moving strike warrants. The funding was dubbed “Asia’s largest-ever” bitcoin-focused capital raise.

Metaplanet’s proprietary BTC Yield metric, which measures bitcoin-per-share growth, reached 121.1% YTD. The company aims to accumulate 10,000 BTC by the end of 2025 and 21,000 BTC by 2026.

The company’s bitcoin strategy mirrors that of U.S.-based Strategy, with both firms focusing on bitcoin as a treasury reserve asset. Metaplanet now ranks among the top 10 publicly listed bitcoin holders globally.

The acquisition comes as bitcoin trades around $92,800, with institutional interest continuing to grow through various investment vehicles including ETFs and corporate treasury allocations.