Skip to main content
U.S. Congressman Warren Davidson Introduces The “Keep Your Coins Act”
News

U.S. Congressman Warren Davidson Introduces The “Keep Your Coins Act”

If passed, the “K.Y.C.” bill would protect the ability to act as a self-custodian and conduct peer-to-peer transactions.

If passed, the “K.Y.C.” bill would protect the ability to act as a self-custodian and conduct peer-to-peer transactions.

U.S. Congressman Warren Davidson (R-OH) introduced legislation entitled the “Keep Your Coins Act” this morning. This comes in the wake of mounting concerns over crackdowns on civil liberties in Canada, as private companies and the Canadian government leverage control of the legacy financial system to disrupt ongoing protests over COVID-19 policies.

If passed, the bill would prevent any agency head from prohibiting or otherwise restricting “the ability of a covered user to— (1) use virtual currency or its equivalent for such user’s own purposes, such as to purchase real or virtual goods and services for the user’s own use; or (2) conduct transactions through a self-hosted wallet.”

Bitcoin Magazine sat down with Congressman Davidson to discuss the bill:

I know self-custody has been on your mind for a while now. What prompted today’s move?

We started working on the text after it was obvious that Secretary Yellen would resurrect the effort to restrict self-custody. If they can’t stop crypto, they want to try to move it to an account-based system.

What does the bill accomplish?

It takes the FinCen language that’s been out there for a while now and provides a framework for KYC that protects self-custody.

This feels timely, especially after the Canadian government has doubled-down on restricting the funding for and bank accounts of the protesters there. In your mind, what’s the relationship between self-custody and free speech?

People are talking about [free speech] with the trucker convoy. If this [protest] happened in America, some would be cheering, some would be upset. My point is that it should be even-handed. We shouldn't use money as a way of controlling people. Of course if there’s criminal activity, you should go after that. But imagine if the same thing were done to a crowdfunded BLM movement. That wouldn’t be okay. It’s not okay with the Freedom Convoy, either.

What can Bitcoin Magazine readers do to help this bill pass?

If people read about this bill and support it, they can contact their representatives in Congress and the Senate and encourage them to do the same. Hopefully we build momentum swiftly and attach it to must-pass legislation.

Congressman Warren Davidson explained how the cryptocurrency tax addition to the Senate infrastructure bill is bad for the U.S.
Business

Congressman Warren Davidson On How The Last-Minute Bitcoin Tax Bill Is Bad For America

Jul 30, 2021
Congress is set to take a deeper dive into crypto regulation during a crypto and blockchain technology hearing on July 30, 2019.
Business

Rep. Warren Davidson Reintroduces Token Taxonomy Act

Mar 11, 2021
Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Business

Interview: Bitcoin In Congress With Warren Davidson

May 20, 2021
23082021-One-Year-Since-Launch,-Invictus-Capital’s-Bitcoin-Alpha-Reaps-Benefits-Release-image-3
Markets

Bill Introduced To Make Bitcoin A Legal Tender In Arizona

Jan 28, 2022
News
Tax Clarity Bill for Hard Fork Assets Reintroduced
Markets

New Introduced Bill Would Exempt Bitcoin From Missouri Taxes

Feb 11, 2022
News
Belarus and National Bitcoin Strategies
Markets

Belarus To Keep Liberal Bitcoin Rules, Russia Seeks Regulation

Jan 25, 2022
News
Regulation - MIT Bitcoin: Legislators Discuss Regulation
Markets

Bill Introduced To Let Tennessee Buy Bitcoin

Feb 9, 2022
News
Cryptocurrency exchange OKCoin has pledged to donate up to 1,000 BTC to developers of Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash and Bitcoin SV.
Business

Milo Launches Bitcoin Mortgage In The U.S.

Jan 18, 2022
News
Jerome Powell, the chair of the Federal Reserve, is often accused of printing fiat money in Washington, D.C.
Markets

As Inflation Keeps Rising In The U.S., Bitcoin Offers A Way Out

Nov 30, 2021
FBp0vajX0AQ-62b
Markets

Russia Shares Plan To Regulate Bitcoin, Crypto

Feb 9, 2022
News
Regulation - SEC Sets Up Open Line of Communication for Fintech Projects With FinHub
Markets

SEC Commissioner: The U.S. Doesn't Need A New Bitcoin Regulator

Jan 3, 2022
FLe27fhWYAERoUb
Markets

Bitcoin Fundraising For Ottawa Truckers Freedom Convoy Hits Close To One Million

Feb 14, 2022
News
Bitcoin is going to the moon.
Markets

Bitcoin Decouples From The Nasdaq Ahead Of Fed Meeting

Jan 25, 2022
News
Strike Launches Public Beta
Business

Bitcoin App Strike In Argentina: Under The Hood

Jan 13, 2022
News
Some members of the U.S. Congress in the United States support Bitcoin.
Industry Events

First U.S. House Hearing On Bitcoin Mining Shows Misunderstandings

Jan 20, 2022
News