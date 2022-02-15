Skip to main content
Fidelity International Launches Bitcoin ETP In Europe
News

Fidelity International Launches Bitcoin ETP In Europe

The bitcoin exchange-traded product lists on the Deutsche Boerse today, carrying a 0.75% fee.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The bitcoin exchange-traded product lists on the Deutsche Boerse today, carrying a 0.75% fee.

  • Fidelity International launched a bitcoin exchange-traded product in Europe to meet increased demand from institutions.
  • FBTC lists on the Deutsche Boerse today and on the SIX Swiss exchange in the coming weeks carrying a 0.75% fee.
  • Fidelity International has been operating as an independent firm from Fidelity Investments for over 40 years.

Fidelity International has launched its first bitcoin exchange-traded product (ETP) in Europe in what is the joint-cheapest offering available for investors in the old continent seeking direct exposure to the bitcoin price, according to a press release sent to Bitcoin Magazine.

The Fidelity Physical Bitcoin ETP will list on the Deutsche Börse Xetra today under the ticker symbol “FBTC” and on the SIX Swiss Exchange in the coming weeks. It will carry an ongoing charge figure (OCF) of 0.75%.

Fidelity International launched FBTC for its European institutional and professional investors seeking an easy investment avenue for Bitcoin following a Fidelity Digital Assets survey from last year found that seven in ten institutional investors plan to invest in cryptocurrency in the near future.

“Providing institutional and professional investors access to this innovative asset class at a competitive price point is our priority,” Christian Staub, managing director for Europe at Fidelity International, said in a statement. “FBTC offers clients an institutional quality solution to enter the market in a familiar, simple and secure way.”

FBTC will be “physically-backed” by bitcoin held in custody with Fidelity Digital Assets, while Eurex Clearing will provide clearing services and Brown Brothers Harriman will act as the administrator and transfer agent.

Fidelity International was originally established in 1969 as the international investment subsidiary of Fidelity Investments, the Boston-based financial services giant with trillions in assets under management (AUM), but spun out as an independent firm in 1980.

London-based Fidelity International manages over $800 billion in assets from over 2.52 million clients across Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, South America, and Canada, per the release.

bitcoin-europe-eu
Markets

Invesco Launches ‘Physical’ Bitcoin ETP In Europe

Nov 29, 2021
Investing - Fidelity’s Bitcoin Trading Is Only Weeks Away
Markets

Fidelity Adds Bitcoin Exposure To Traditional ETFs

Jan 11, 2022
News
Investing - Fidelity’s Bitcoin Trading Is Only Weeks Away
Business

Fidelity To Offer Bitcoin-Backed Loans Through Nexo

Dec 7, 2021
E6GbASFXIAIuxBG.jfif
Business

Fidelity Approved To Become Canada’s First Institutional Bitcoin Custodian

Nov 17, 2021
image (20)
Business

Bitcoin App Strike Launches In Argentina

Jan 11, 2022
News
Cryptocurrency exchange OKCoin has pledged to donate up to 1,000 BTC to developers of Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash and Bitcoin SV.
Business

Milo Launches Bitcoin Mortgage In The U.S.

Jan 18, 2022
News
Marking a massive increase since the beginning of 2019, BitMEX’s insurance fund now reportedly holds more than $312 million worth of bitcoin.
Business

Bitcoin Exchange BitMEX To Purchase One of Germany’s Oldest Banks

Jan 18, 2022
News
Canada has introduced AML regulations in response to concerns about money laundering and terrorist financing.
Markets

Fidelity’s ‘Physical’ Bitcoin ETF Starts Trading In Canada

Dec 2, 2021
basketball-iso
Business

Lebron James To Launch Bitcoin And Crypto Education Program

Jan 28, 2022
News
Investing - Fidelity’s Bitcoin Trading Is Only Weeks Away
Business

Fidelity Buys 7.4% Stake In Bitcoin Miner Marathon

Aug 10, 2021
FKtgSwPXwAAl9sj
Business

La Haus Sells First House In Colombia For Bitcoin

Feb 4, 2022
News
ASICs are used to mine bitcoin by bitcoin miners in order to obtain more bitcoin.
Business

Luxor Launches Bitcoin ASIC Trading Desk

Jan 11, 2022
News
Strike Launches Public Beta
Business

Bitcoin App Strike In Argentina: Under The Hood

Jan 13, 2022
News
europe
Business

BTC-Only Exchange Bitcoin Reserve Launches Across Europe

Jun 22, 2021
Regulation - Mexico’s Proposed Crypto Laws Create New Barriers For Exchanges
Business

Apartment Bought In Mexico For 5.78 Bitcoin

Jan 13, 2022
News