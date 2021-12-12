Skip to main content
December 12, 2021
Stablecoins Are Becoming Increasingly Key To The Bitcoin Economy
Publish date:

Stablecoins Are Becoming Increasingly Key To The Bitcoin Economy

As an increasing part of the bitcoin economy, stablecoins are collateralizing $7.21 billion of bitcoin futures open interest.
Author:

As an increasing part of the bitcoin economy, stablecoins are collateralizing $7.21 billion of bitcoin futures open interest.

The below is from a recent edition of the Deep Dive, Bitcoin Magazine's premium markets newsletter. To be among the first to receive these insights and other on-chain bitcoin market analysis straight to your inbox, subscribe now.

One of the most important economic discussions this year, apart from Bitcoin, is around the rise of stablecoins, and especially the rise of stablecoins pegged to the U.S. dollar. As the world reserve currency, everyone around the world demands U.S. dollars. Stablecoins can help satisfy that demand by enhancing the U.S. dollar’s features across accessibility and efficiency.

2021 has been a transformative year for the aggregate supply of USD stablecoins in the market with total supply reaching near $140 billion. That’s 401% year-to-date growth from a circulating supply of just $27.67 billion back in January. 

Stablecoins have become an increasingly large part of the bitcoin/cryptocurrency economy, doing everything from giving offshore exchanges dollar on/off-ramps, as well as allowing traders/speculators a way to borrow against their assets.

Just since April, the type of margin used in the bitcoin futures/derivatives market has dropped from 70% to approximately 45%, meaning that bullish traders/speculators increasingly no longer need to worry about a declining collateral value when the market faces a downturn.

As an increasing part of the bitcoin economy, stablecoins are collateralizing $7.21 billion of bitcoin futures open interest.

The type of margin used in the bitcoin futures/derivatives market has dropped significantly.

There is currently $7.21 billion of bitcoin futures open interest that is collateralized by stablecoins.

As an increasing part of the bitcoin economy, stablecoins are collateralizing $7.21 billion of bitcoin futures open interest.

Bitcoin futures open interest collateralized by stablecoins.

The exponential growth being witnessed in stablecoins is occurring while the U.S. is holding congressional hearings in regards to “digital assets” and stablecoins. One clip from the hearing in particular stood out:

In the clip, it was discussed how the growth of stablecoins in the crypto industry are actually strengthening the dollar’s hold as the world reserve currency, and increasing the demand for dollars. Empirically, this seems to be the case. 

Receive 25% off when you subscribe to the Deep Dive premium bitcoin markets newsletter.

Bitcoin mining is an industry that secures the network and yields newly-created bitcoin for miners.
Markets

Public Bitcoin Miners Are Increasing Their BTC Treasuries

Nov 16, 2021
The journey of Bitcoin toward hyperbitcoinization is a long one of constant adoption.
Markets

The Roadmap For Banks Adopting Bitcoin

Oct 27, 2021
Dollar bill, $100, burning
Markets

Bitcoin And The Increasing Risk Of Stagflation

Oct 6, 2021
The charts and analytics of bitcoin prove its bullish price with on-chain deep dives.
Markets

Bitcoin Futures Open Interest Falls By 83,000 BTC

Dec 7, 2021
Despite another delay in the SEC’s decision on bitcoin ETF filings, there’s lots of accredited interest in bitcoin.
Markets

Bitcoin Futures ETF Has Record Day

Oct 20, 2021
A forthcoming Bitcoin Improvement Proposal could greatly reduce the bandwidth required to run a full node.
Markets

Bitcoin Exchange Balances Are At Three-Year Lows

Nov 19, 2021
Bitcoin Price Down
Markets

Why Did The Bitcoin Price Dip From All-Time Highs?

Nov 12, 2021
ASICs are used to mine bitcoin by bitcoin miners in order to obtain more bitcoin.
Markets

Public Bitcoin Miners Are Ramping Up

Oct 12, 2021
Fiat, dollars, shredding
Markets

USD-Denominated Debt Is Now Being Issued To Buy Bitcoin On Nation-State Level

Nov 23, 2021
Mining machines, also called mining rigs or ASICs, are used by bitcoin miners to mine bitcoin.
Markets

Bitcoin Miners Are Selling Less BTC

Nov 3, 2021
FTX is a new crypto exchange and trading exchange offering futures contracts, leveraged tokens and an over-the-counter portal.
Markets

Is Rising Bitcoin Futures Open Interest Cause For Concern?

Oct 22, 2021
Law & justice - Tether Partly Backed by Bitcoin
Markets

Is Tether Pumping The Price Of Bitcoin?

Aug 16, 2021
Giving the gift of bitcoin, as an investment or donation.
Markets

Are Long-Term Holders Selling The Bitcoin Price Top?

Oct 19, 2021
Report: Bitcoin Negatively Correlated With Traditional Markets
Markets

Bitcoin Hits All-Time Highs Against Turkish Lira As It Collapses

Nov 24, 2021
The bitcoin price rising, represented by green candles, often gets the market attention of the world.
Markets

Bitcoin Transfer Volume At All-Time Highs

Nov 4, 2021