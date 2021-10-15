October 15, 2021
SEC Set To Allow Bitcoin Futures ETF Trading Next Week
Publish date:

SEC Set To Allow Bitcoin Futures ETF Trading Next Week

Sources told CNBC that the Securities and Exchange Commission is set to allow the first Bitcoin futures ETF to go live in the U.S.
Author:

Next week, the SEC is set to allow the trading of Invesco and or ProShares Bitcoin futures exchange-traded funds (ETFs) go live in what would be a first in the United States, according to CNBC.

A source close to the matter, who wished to remain anonymous, told CNBC that the SEC is unlikely to block the two ETFs, which are not settled in actual BTC but based on futures contracts of bitcoin instead. Both of these were filed under SEC Chairman Gary Gensler, who voiced his thoughts about Bitcoin earlier this year.

ProShares Bitcoin futures ETF is set to go live this upcoming Monday, October 18, with Invesco’s ETF set to follow on the next day on Tuesday, October 19. Bloomberg's data team has recently shared that the ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF will have the ticker symbol $BITO.

The week following could also be very interesting, as there are two more Bitcoin futures ETFs that could be approved. Both the VanEck and Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETFs could go live on October 25.

Early next month, on November 1, we could also see the trading of the Galaxy Bitcoin Strategy ETF go live.

There were many rumors going around today that the Valkyrie ETF had been approved by the SEC, due to a letter published on the SEC’s website. To clarify the rumors and image below: this does not mean it has been approved by the SEC it means that the Nasdaq has approved the ETF for listing.

Image Souce

Image Souce

Bitcoin’s price rose to over $60,000 today in correspondence with the news, with a new all-time high (ATH) in sight with just a less than $5,000 move up. This is the highest the price has been since earlier this year in April, when we trickled our way back down to the low $30,000s after hitting a high of almost $65,000.

After its head of research expressed optimism, the Bitwise bitcoin ETF proposal has been rejected by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Markets

SEC Rejects Bitwise’s Bitcoin ETF Proposal

Oct 10, 2019
Digital assets - BlockFi Adds Gemini Dollar Stablecoin Support
Markets

BlockFi Files For Bitcoin Futures ETF

Oct 8, 2021
Investing - Bitwise Files With SEC for Cryptocurrency ETF
Markets

Bitwise Files With SEC for Cryptocurrency ETF

Jul 24, 2018
Investing - Winklevoss Bitcoin ETF Proposal Denied by U.S. SEC
Markets

Winklevoss Bitcoin ETF Proposal Denied by U.S. SEC

Jul 26, 2018
Long-anticipated, physically delivered bitcoin futures from Bakkt are forthcoming following regulatory progress.
Markets

Bakkt Sets September Launch Date for Bitcoin Futures

Aug 16, 2019
Investing - SEC Puts Off Decision on 5 Bitcoin ETFs Till September 2018
Markets

SEC Puts Off Decision on 5 Bitcoin ETFs Till September 2018

Jul 25, 2018
Regulation - SEC to Review NYSE Arca Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Proposal
Business

SEC to Review NYSE Arca Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Proposal

Feb 18, 2019
Investing - VanEck/SolidX ETFs Delayed Again as SEC Seeks Comment on Fund Proposal
Markets

VanEck/SolidX ETFs Delayed Again as SEC Seeks Comment on Fund Proposal

Sep 21, 2018
- SEC Delays VanEck ETF Yet Again
Business

SEC Delays VanEck ETF Yet Again

May 20, 2019
Regulation - Abra CEO Believes Bitcoin ETF Eminent
Business

Abra CEO Believes Bitcoin ETF Eminent, SEC Just Needs the Right Suitor

Sep 5, 2018
Investing - CBOE Files with SEC for Bitcoin ETF
Markets

CBOE Files with SEC for Bitcoin ETF

Jul 9, 2018
- Not a Done Deal: U.S. SEC “Will Review” Most Recent ETF Decisions
Business

Not a Done Deal: U.S. SEC “Will Review” Most Recent ETF Decisions

Aug 23, 2018
Investing - SEC Dashes Hopes of a Bitcoin ETF — For Now
Markets

SEC Dashes Hopes of a Bitcoin ETF — For Now

Mar 10, 2017
Investing - Cboe Pulls Its Proposal for SolidX/VanEck Bitcoin ETF
Markets

Cboe Pulls Its Proposal for SolidX/VanEck Bitcoin ETF

Jan 23, 2019
While many see tensions between the U.S. and China as the driving factor behind the bitcoin price surge, whales may be leveraging the upward momentum.
Markets

First-Ever North American Bitcoin ETF Breaks Records In Opening Week

Feb 21, 2021