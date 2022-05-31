Skip to main content
Russia Is Open To Bitcoin, Crypto For International Payments
News

Russia Is Open To Bitcoin, Crypto For International Payments

A senior official from the Central Bank of the Russian Federation said it is open to using bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies for international payments.

A senior official from the Central Bank of the Russian Federation said it is open to using bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies for international payments.

  • The central bank of Russia is open to allowing the use of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies for international payments.
  • A senior official for the bank explained that it still believes that risk for Russia could be “reasonably large.”
  • Russia has experienced a lot of turbulence on the matter of bitcoin and mining this past year.

The Central Bank of the Russian Federation is open to allowing the use of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies for international payments, according to a report from Reuters.

“In principle, we do not object to the use of cryptocurrency in international transactions,” said first deputy governor of the central bank, Ksenia Yudaeva.

However, the financial authority’s open-mindedness only stretches so far.

Yudaeva continued to explain “We still believe that the active use of cryptocurrency within the country, especially within Russia’s financial infrastructure, creates great risks for citizens and users. We believe that in our country those risks could be reasonably large.”

The continued Russian debate on not only the use of currencies like bitcoin, but also the process of mining bitcoin have become hot-button topics over the last year. Just this January, the central bank proposed a blanket ban on mining bitcoin.

Russia’s President took the opposing position of the central bank stating “Although, of course, we also have certain competitive advantages here, especially in the so-called mining,” referring to the nation’s natural climate and energy surpluses.

The Russian government proposed a bill seeking to regulate bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. At the time, Andrey Lugovoy, first deputy head of the Committee on Security and Anti-Corruption for the State Duma, the federal assembly of the Russian Federation, said:

“When we talk about digital financial assets, about cryptocurrency, about the crypto market, we must understand that we are not just trying to amend certain bills, we are trying to regulate a new entity that the whole world is facing, and we must determine our position.”

Russia’s Ministry of Finance followed the government’s proposal with a bill of its own which intended to respect the Bitcoin ecosystem and empower those operating businesses within the space by assigning regulatory practices. Now, some members of the Russian Federation believe bitcoin is only a matter of time.

Denis Manturov, Minister of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation, offered his opinion on May 18:

“The question is when it will happen, how it will happen and how it will be regulated. Now both the Central Bank and the government are actively engaged in this.”

Op-ed - Russia Makes 2016 an Election Year for Bitcoin
Markets

Russia Legalizing Bitcoin And Crypto Is A Matter of Time, Says Minister of Industry And Trade

By Shawn AmickMay 18, 2022
News
1574713021945
Markets

Russia Prepares Roadmap For Bitcoin, Crypto Regulation: Report

By NamciosJan 28, 2022
News
FBp0vajX0AQ-62b
Markets

Russia Shares Plan To Regulate Bitcoin, Crypto

By NamciosFeb 9, 2022
News
Adoption - Russia's Crypto-Winter Shows Signs of a Thaw in Saint Petersburg
Business

Russia’s Tax Authority: Let Bitcoin, Crypto Be Used In Foreign Trade

By Shawn AmickApr 20, 2022
News
Adoption - Russia's Crypto-Winter Shows Signs of a Thaw in Saint Petersburg
Markets

Russia Advances On Efforts To Regulate Bitcoin, Crypto

By NamciosFeb 3, 2022
News
Adoption - Russia's Crypto-Winter Shows Signs of a Thaw in Saint Petersburg
Markets

Russia Is Open To Selling Natural Gas For Bitcoin

By NamciosMar 24, 2022
News
Adoption - Russia's Crypto-Winter Shows Signs of a Thaw in Saint Petersburg
Markets

Russia ‘Actively Discussing’ The Use Of Cryptocurrency In International Trade: Report

By NamciosMay 27, 2022
News
Op-ed - California Accuses Bitcoin Foundation of Unlicensed Money Transmission
Markets

California Governor Signs Executive Order Encouraging Bitcoin And Crypto Businesses

By Shawn AmickMay 4, 2022
News
Law & justice - The Bank of England’s RSCoin: An Experiment for Central Banks or a Bitcoin Alternative?
Markets

Bank of England Governor Says Bitcoin Is Not Practical

By Shawn AmickMay 23, 2022
News
Adoption & community - Report: Despite Price Volatility Blockchain and Crypto Jobs Are In Demand
Markets

IMF Publishes Global Financial Stability Report Discussing Bitcoin

By Shawn AmickApr 19, 2022
News
Argentina is expanding its peer to peer usage of bitcoin as an alternative to its national currency.
Business

Central Bank Of Argentina Bans Banks From Offering Bitcoin, Crypto Services

By Shawn AmickMay 6, 2022
News
FTJ3TpdWUB06rXE
Culture

How El Salvador Introduced 44 Countries To Bitcoin This Week

By Shawn AmickMay 20, 2022
News
In addition to the KYC-free units of censorship-resistant internet money, mining bitcoin at home brings unique security threats.
Markets

U.S Treasury Sanctions Russian Bitcoin Miners

By Shawn AmickApr 20, 2022
News
mining
Markets

Putin: Russia Has ‘Advantages’ In Bitcoin Mining

By NamciosJan 26, 2022
News
Belarus and National Bitcoin Strategies
Markets

Belarus To Keep Liberal Bitcoin Rules, Russia Seeks Regulation

By NamciosJan 25, 2022
News