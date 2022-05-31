Skip to main content
One Of Panama’s Largest Banks Just Became Bitcoin Friendly
News

One Of Panama’s Largest Banks Just Became Bitcoin Friendly

Towerbank, a top 30 bank in Panama, just announced bitcoin friendly services at an event hosted by the Chamber of Digital Commerce and Blockchain of Panama.

Whitney Smith, Britannica

Towerbank, a top 30 bank in Panama, just announced bitcoin friendly services at an event hosted by the Chamber of Digital Commerce and Blockchain of Panama.

  • Towerbank, a top 30 banking institution in Panama, just declared it is bitcoin-friendly.
  • The bank is encouraging customers to sign up for a bitcoin-friendly account with simple document requirements to access the upcoming functionality.
  • Customers are required to provide the wallet address they intend to use and are required to notify the bank if the address changes.

Towerbank, a top 30 banking institution in Panama, just declared itself bitcoin-friendly in an announcement on Twitter from Cristobal Pereira, the executive director of the Latam Blockchain Summit, the meetup where Towerbank made the announcement.

Following the announcement from Pereira, Towerbank’s Twitter account confirmed the announcement by stating “Towerbank, in Panama, opens its doors to bitcoiners and cryptocurrency investors,” and then followed up with a laser-eyed meme of its headquarters.

A video released by the Blockchain Space Instagram account shows Towerbank's vice president of product, Gabriel Campa, explaining the institution is studying bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

Campa further explained "And we hope to have something soon to offer our customers," referring to product offerings for bitcoin-based products.

Campa continued stating “We want to work with you and know what we can create to help you be part of this new world.”

The process for customers of Towerbank looking to begin their journey into bitcoin is simple, according to Campa. When asked what documentation customers would need to provide in order to open a bitcoin friendly account, he replied:

“They must only present the following requirements: name, ID card or passport, telephone number, email, activity in which they are engaged, place of work, monthly income and place of residence.”

Campa also explained that customers hoping to use these services will be required to provide the address they want to use for the sale and possession of bitcoin.

“When customers receive funds as a result of the sale of cryptocurrencies, we need to know the address of the wallet with which the transaction was made. So, if you only have one address, you must inform us at the time of opening the account and if you subsequently change your address, you must also inform us,” Campa explained.

Currently, multiple reports suggest that Towerbank will not offer direct bitcoin-to-bitcoin optionality at first, though Towerbank has retweeted some information that suggest the institution is working on providing it at a later date.

Argentina is expanding its peer to peer usage of bitcoin as an alternative to its national currency.
Business

Central Bank Of Argentina Bans Banks From Offering Bitcoin, Crypto Services

By Shawn AmickMay 6, 2022
News
Following new forex restrictions that limit the amount of USD that Argentines can buy, bitcoin is poised to become a go-to haven in Argentina.
Business

Argentina’s Largest Private Bank Now Allows Users To Buy Bitcoin

By Shawn AmickMay 2, 2022
News
23082021-One-Year-Since-Launch,-Invictus-Capital’s-Bitcoin-Alpha-Reaps-Benefits-Release-image-3
Business

Panama Assembly Passes Bill Regulating Bitcoin, Crypto

By NamciosApr 28, 2022
News
Op-ed - Snapcard CEO: 2016 Will Be a Humongous Year for Bitcoin in Brazil
Business

One Of The Largest Real Estate Developers In Brazil Now Accepts Bitcoin

By Shawn AmickMay 23, 2022
News
Japan
Business

Japan's Second Largest Bank To Launch Institutional Bitcoin, Crypto Custodial Services

By Shawn AmickMay 23, 2022
News
Saving your bitcoin, not in a literal piggy bank, is a great practice.
Business

NYDIG Partners With Jack Henry & Associates To Offer Bitcoin Services To Banks

By Shawn AmickMay 10, 2022
News
Sports and bitcoin are a common intersection, especially American football.
Business

NFL Defensive End Alex Barrett Is Taking 100% Of His Salary In Bitcoin

By Shawn AmickMay 18, 2022
News
Nubank Office
Business

Warren Buffett-Backed Digital Bank Nubank Buys Bitcoin, Adds Trading In App

By Shawn AmickMay 11, 2022
News
Bitcoin is often rendered as a gold coin or casascius coin
Business

Luna Foundation Surpasses Tesla As Second Largest Corporate Holder Of Bitcoin

By Shawn AmickMay 5, 2022
News
The recent ruling that national banks can custody bitcoin raises questions
Business

Silvergate Bank Saw Over $14 Billion in Bitcoin, Crypto Deposited In Q1 2022

By Shawn AmickApr 19, 2022
News
liechtenstein Vaduz Castle
Business

World’s Largest Family-Owned Private Bank Now Offers Bitcoin

By Shawn AmickMay 4, 2022
News
Payments - Bitcoin Accepted as Payment Option by Major US Electronics Company
Business

One-Click Bitcoin Payments Are Now Available In 30 Countries

By Shawn AmickMay 17, 2022
News
Ricardo Salinas. The Cult Of Central Banking And Fiat Fraud
Business

Ricardo Salinas: The Cult Of Central Banking and Fiat Fraud

By Shawn AmickApr 7, 2022
News
Bitcoin billionaire Zhao Dong expects the BTC price to surge in the near future, while John McAfee has predicted BTC will be worth $1 million by the end of 2020.
Business

New York Based Townsquare Media Purchased $5 Million Worth Of Bitcoin

By Shawn AmickMay 10, 2022
News
Law & justice - The Bank of England’s RSCoin: An Experiment for Central Banks or a Bitcoin Alternative?
Markets

Bank of England Governor Says Bitcoin Is Not Practical

By Shawn AmickMay 23, 2022
News