Skip to main content
JPMorgan Sees 28% Upside For Bitcoin: Report
News

JPMorgan Sees 28% Upside For Bitcoin: Report

JPMorgan thinks bitcoin is below its ‘fair price’ and now features among the bank’s preferred alternative investments.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

JPMorgan thinks bitcoin is below its ‘fair price’ and now features among the bank’s preferred alternative investments.

Banking giant JPMorgan said in a note Wednesday that bitcoin and cryptocurrencies are now among its preferred “alternative” investments, Markets Insider reported.

Assets deemed as risky, which often includes bitcoin in the minds of professional and institutional investors, have plunged in 2022 amid tighter monetary policies and multiple decades-high inflation numbers in the U.S. and around the world.

Bitcoin and equities have broadly tumbled so far this year against a backdrop of less liquidity on the market and low prospects for the Russian-Ukrainian war to come to a close anytime soon. Image source: TradingView.

Bitcoin and equities have broadly tumbled so far this year against a backdrop of less liquidity on the market and low prospects for the Russian-Ukrainian war to come to a close anytime soon. Image source: TradingView.

However, Bitcoin’s steep sell-off, as well as that of other cryptocurrencies, has been more profound that in other alternative investments such as private equity, private debt, and real estate, JPMorgan reportedly said. Therefore, the bank envisions more room for rebound in the “digital assets” class than in other alternative assets.

“We thus replace real estate with digital assets as our preferred alternative asset class along with hedge funds,” the bank’s strategists wrote, per the report.

JPMorgan’s strategists reportedly said in the note that the bank was sticking to its view that $38,000 was a fair price for bitcoin – about 27.5% higher than its $29,798 price at press time on Wednesday morning. Bitcoin’s discounted valuation is part of the reason why the bank has a more optimistic outlook for the digital currency going forward.

“The past month’s crypto market correction looks more like capitulation relative to last January/February and going forward we see upside for bitcoin and crypto markets more generally,” the note said, per the report.

Despite the greater attractiveness of the sector, JPMorgan reportedly said in the note that it has switched Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies from an “overweight” ranking to a “underweight” one – meaning that the bank is now less keen on the asset class and recommends a lower exposure in an investment portfolio.

Legacy financial institution JPMorgan Chase & Co., founded by J.P. Morgan will inevitably embrace Bitcoin.
Markets

JPMorgan Becomes The First Big Bank To Give Retail Clients Access To Bitcoin

By NamciosJul 22, 2021
Despite another delay in the SEC’s decision on bitcoin ETF filings, there’s lots of accredited interest in bitcoin.
Markets

JPMorgan Eyeing Bitcoin’s Contango, Releases Bullish Report

By Dylan LeClairApr 10, 2021
Bitcoin Magazine Pro
Investing - Bitcoin Price Analysis: Range-Bound Market Coiled for Next Move
Markets

Bloomberg Intelligence Report: Bitcoin Is Becoming A Risk-Off Asset As Inflation Rises

By Shawn AmickMay 4, 2022
News
jp-morgan-file-gty-ml-200908_1599583350520_hpMain_16x9_1600 (1)
Markets

JPMorgan: Bitcoin’s Record Run Is Being Driven By Inflation

By NamciosOct 21, 2021
While many see tensions between the U.S. and China as the driving factor behind the bitcoin price surge, whales may be leveraging the upward momentum.
Markets

BlackRock Planning to Offer Bitcoin Trading: Report

By NamciosFeb 9, 2022
News
While many see tensions between the U.S. and China as the driving factor behind the bitcoin price surge, whales may be leveraging the upward momentum.
Markets

Philippine Bank to Offer Bitcoin Trading: Report

By NamciosJan 20, 2022
News
Despite another delay in the SEC’s decision on bitcoin ETF filings, there’s lots of accredited interest in bitcoin.
Markets

JPMorgan Reportedly Planning To Offer A Bitcoin Fund

By Ahyke OtutubuikeApr 26, 2021
Investing - During Bullish April
Markets

Wells Fargo Says It Is Not Too Late to Buy Bitcoin

By NamciosFeb 8, 2022
News
1574713021945
Markets

Russia Prepares Roadmap For Bitcoin, Crypto Regulation: Report

By NamciosJan 28, 2022
News
Local nonprofit Bitcoin Beach is creating a circular bitcoin economy for two coastal villages in El Salvador where a banking alternative didn’t exist.
Culture

Debunking JPMorgan's Arguments Against El Salvador's Bitcoin Adoption

By NamciosSep 9, 2021
Investing - Goldman Sachs Could Have a Crypto Custody Service in the Works
Business

Goldman Sachs Offers Its First Bitcoin-Backed Loan: Report

By NamciosApr 28, 2022
News
JP-Morgan_Deutsche-Bank (1)
Business

JPMorgan, Deutsche Bank Oppose Strict Basel Rules For Banks Holding Bitcoin

By NamciosSep 21, 2021
Bitcoin Price Is Up
Markets

Bloomberg Report: Bitcoin At $100,000 Is Path Of Least Resistance

By NamciosSep 3, 2021
Africa is ready to adopt bitcoin, as Africans look for a sound store of value.
Markets

Report: Bitcoin Adoption In Africa Grows 1,200% In One Year

By NamciosSep 14, 2021
Google-building-scaled
Business

Google Cards To Store Bitcoin And Crypto: Report

By NamciosJan 19, 2022
News