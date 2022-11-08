Skip to main content
Jerome Powell Contradicts Fed’s Own Statement, Chaos Ensues
Podcast

Jerome Powell Contradicts Fed’s Own Statement, Chaos Ensues

The Federal Reserve raised interest rates again, but Jerome Powell’s speech leaves many feeling uncertain as to the course the Fed will take in the future.

The Federal Reserve raised interest rates again, but Jerome Powell’s speech leaves many feeling uncertain as to the course the Fed will take in the future.

“Fed Watch” is a macro podcast, true to bitcoin’s rebel nature. In each episode, we question mainstream and Bitcoin narratives by examining current events in macro from across the globe, with an emphasis on central banks and currencies.

Watch This Episode On YouTube Or Rumble

Listen To The Episode Here:

In this episode, CK and I cover Jerome Powell and the FOMC policy decision in depth, analyzing statements from the Federal Reserve, Powell and other financial experts. Then we move onto charts, starting with bitcoin and the dollar, then moving on to Treasury rates. Lastly, we discuss the diesel shortage brewing on the east coast of the U.S.

Federal Reserve FOMC Raises Rates Again

CK and I agree that the level of importance of the Federal Reserve and the FOMC policy decision to the market is a sign of a very unhealthy economy, where central bank decisions are the only game in town.

The Fed raised interest rates by 75 basis points (bps) to a new Fed Funds target range of 3.75% to 4%. This was not a surprise. The market had been predicting the Fed to not pivot away from their course in this meeting, despite the global liquidity concerns appearing in the financial system.

The central bank maintained their policy trajectory, but the statement did contain some softening of their hawkish tone. The sentence that jumps out is the following:

“In determining the pace of future increases in the target range, the Committee will take into account the cumulative tightening of monetary policy, the lags with which monetary policy affects economic activity and inflation, and economic and financial developments.”

“Cumulative” is the word people are focusing on. What does “cumulative” mean in this context?

The Fed is placing their meeting-to-meeting decisions within a broader scope of their tightening program as a whole since March 2022, as well as considering their globally important role. The reasoning Powell portrays in the press conference that followed is mixed. They want to place their decisions within a whole program, but also want to be data dependent on a meeting-to-meeting basis.

Overall, I think that their intention is to cause uncertainty. Uncertainty is key at the end of a hiking cycle. The Federal Reserve’s intention is to cause an economic slowdown to bring demand down to be in line with supply, but they can’t do that if the market is frontrunning the end of the hiking cycle.

That’s exactly what we’ve seen over the last several months. I’m sure Powell has mixed feelings about the stock market remaining resilient to their hiking, with the S&P 500 above where it was at the time of the June meeting’s hike. That was three meetings with 75 bps hikes, yesterday made it four, and yet the stock market was higher. He wants a “soft landing” — to achieve their policy goals without major damage to the economy — but at the same time their goal is to damage the economy. It’s a contradictory tightrope they are trying to walk.

The intentions of the last few hikes in the tightening program cannot be achieved if the market is frontrunning their slowdown, the pause, and then the eventual reversal. This is where the purposeful uncertainty comes in. If the Fed can send mixed messages and keep the market uncertain, the effects of their last few hikes can be more significant.

Charts

The charts on Fed Day were moving quickly. I delayed taking snapshots until 30 minutes after the Fed’s announcement, but the mixed messaging from Powell caused them to swing wildly. I won’t post them here because they are already out of date, but you can look at them on the slide deck for this episode.

The initial reaction was consistent across the board. Markets took the written statement, including the new language about cumulative effects, as a dovish pivot. Bitcoin spiked along with stocks and the dollar moved down.

However, as soon as Powell started to take questions at the press conference, and with his mixed messaging detailed above, markets reversed. Bitcoin and stocks headed down, the dollar up.

The one chart I will include on this companion post to the podcast is that of the 3-month and 10-year Treasury rates showing the most important inversion in the curve.

The Federal Reserve raised interest rates again, but Jerome Powell’s speech leaves many feeling uncertain as to the course the Fed will take in the future.

3-month and 10-year Treasury securities, in relation to the Fed Funds target range

What you can notice on this chart is the 3-month yield going higher than the 10-year yield. Also, the 10-year yield is awfully close to being inside the Fed Funds target range.

What I’ve been saying for months is that the Fed will continue to raise rates until the market forces them to stop. That force applied by the market will show up as longer term rates simply not obeying the Fed anymore and going lower, like we can see with the 10-year yield here.

The Fed is admittedly “data dependent.” They tell us they are followers, but if you want to know where the Fed is going, all you have to do is look at the yields. If government security yields start heading down into the Fed Funds target range, by the next meeting their choices will be: raise rates again and lose confidence that they are in control of anything, or pause, or even do a “mid-cycle adjustment” and lower them. Powell has done what he calls a mid-cycle adjustment before. Back in 2019, the first rate cut in July was downplayed as just such a move. Of course, it was then followed by massive cuts in the following months.

Diesel Shortage

There are other things happening in the economy than the Federal Reserve. There is concern about diesel shortages in the U.S. Reports are flying about there being only a couple weeks of diesel left in storage, and with the winter coming on, diesel and heating oil demand is set to increase.

To cover this story, I read from a great article by Tsvetana Paraskova. She covers the shortage and reasons behind it in great detail.

In short, U.S. refinery capacity is down due to some plants being switched to making biofuel and our imports from Russia are non-existent due to crazy sanctions.

On the show, we get sidetracked because I am not personally that worried about the diesel shortage. It will cause some pain, but the solution is through that pain. Higher prices will cause one of two things to occur — or both: higher prices will stimulate more production or higher prices will cause political changes to allow higher production.

There is an almost universal fear of higher prices and they are demonized as “inflation” at every turn. Of course, high prices aren’t bad if you are a producer. They aren’t bad in general, either. Prices are supposed to be neutral and give you information about the economy. The only price changes that are a net negative are those due to changes in the money supply. Since our current economic condition is not due to money printing but instead supply crises and bad government policies, the price increases are necessary to fix the problems today.

This is a guest post by Ansel Lindner. Opinions expressed are entirely their own and do not necessarily reflect those of BTC Inc. or Bitcoin Magazine.

Jerome Powell, the chair of the Federal Reserve, is often accused of printing fiat money in Washington, D.C.
Markets

How Will The Latest Powell Pivot Impact Bitcoin?

By Ansel Lindner
Podcast
The US Federal Reserve is trying to maintain global dollar hegemony and dominance through financial tactics and Bitcoin fixes this top photo.
Markets

The Real Reason Federal Reserve Chair Powell Retired “Transitory”

By Ansel Lindner
Fed Watch
Markets

Tether, Powell Testimony And Bitcoin Hegemony

By Ansel Lindner
Powell's Reappointment, Central Bank Balance Sheets And Bitcoin
Markets

Powell's Reappointment, Central Bank Balance Sheets And Bitcoin

By Ansel Lindner
xp2kJNEw
Markets

Unpacking The Fed’s Smoke And Mirrors In Jackson Hole

By Ansel Lindner
Fed, Federal Reserve building
Markets

A Response To Central Banks’ Press Conferences

By Ansel Lindner
Podcast
Federal Reserve Board Building top photo
Markets

Dovish, Then Hawkish: What Fed Chair Powell Said That Crashed Markets

By Namcios
News
Bitcoin aliens are going to take over the world as we orange pill the entire earth top photo.
Markets

Bitcoin Brings Maximum Pain for Globalists

By Ansel Lindner
Podcast
As we enter hyperbitcoinization, legacy financial institutions like the federal reserve or Fed will be painted orange.
Markets

Watching The Fed: Yield Curves, Wall Street And Food Shortages

By Ansel Lindner
Podcast
Discussing Jerome Powell's reinstatement, a European debt crisis, the rising dollar and more through a Bitcoin lens.
Markets

How The Latest Macroeconomic News Is Impacting Bitcoin

By Ansel Lindner
Bitcoin fixes inflation, which J Powell from the federal reserve loves to do, print money top photo.
Markets

Why Jerome Powell’s Policies Are Bullish For Bitcoin

By Phil Gibson
Federal Reserve Board Building top photo
Markets

Fed Goes Big Again With 75 Basis Point Hike In Bid To Curb Inflation

By Namcios
News
Discussing the latest macroeconomic developments and how they relate to Bitcoin, including an IMF warning of imminent collapse.
Markets

Bitcoin And Macroeconomics: Powell Retires "Transitory," IMF Warns Of Collapse

By Ansel Lindner
Fed Watch
Markets

Analysis: Jerome Powell On “60 Minutes”

By Ansel Lindner
Jerome Powell, chairman of the Federal Reserve or Fed, is seen by many as a clown for fiat money inflation.
Markets

Bitcoin Trades Neutral As Fed Chair Powell Speaks

By Namcios
News