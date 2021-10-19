October 19, 2021
First Bitcoin Futures ETF Trades Over $1 Billion On First Day
Publish date:

First Bitcoin Futures ETF Trades Over $1 Billion On First Day

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF debuted with the second-highest trading volume of ETF launch history.
Author:
  • First bitcoin futures ETF listed in the U.S. amassed over $1 billion in trading volume in its first day of trading.
  • The NYSE-listed ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF gained 4.85% from its $40 opening price, closing at $41.94.
  • This was the second-biggest ETF debut of all time in terms of trading volume.

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy exchange-traded fund (ETF) finished its first day of trading with a little over $1 billion of volume, under the ticker symbol $BITO, ranking as the second-biggest ETF debut of all time. The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF holds the crown as the most significant influx in one day, with a $1,161,734,000 trading volume.

However, Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas argues that the $BITO trading volume saw “easily the biggest day-one of any ETF in terms of ‘natural’ volume.” Additionally, he explains, $BITO also traded more than 99.5% of all ETFs, including big names like $DIA, $ARKK, and $SLV.

“Natural” volume means that the ETF did not receive seed capital, which is a reality for most ETFs as their day-one volume is pre-planned by a giant investor and therefore “don’t really represent grassroots interest,” according to Balchunas.

In either case, the first bitcoin futures ETF to list in the U.S. saw a very active first day of trading, closing at $41.94 with nearly 24 million shares traded  a 4.85% increase in its $40 opening price. As reported yesterday, yet another bitcoin futures ETF could go live this week.

Although investors wishing to get indirect bitcoin exposure through $BITO will have to wait until the NYSE reopens tomorrow, anyone can get direct bitcoin exposure right now. Bitcoin trades 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and opting for buying actual BTC is what enables true financial freedom.

Adoption - In the Race for a Bitcoin ETF
Markets

First Bitcoin Futures ETF In The US Starts Trading

6 hours ago
Digital assets - BlockFi Adds Gemini Dollar Stablecoin Support
Markets

BlockFi Files For Bitcoin Futures ETF

Oct 8, 2021
Regulation - SEC Seeks Comments on Another Bitcoin ETF
Markets

SEC Set To Allow Bitcoin Futures ETF Trading Next Week

Oct 15, 2021
Investing - Coinfloor Turns to Trading Technologies to Monitor Market Manipulation
Markets

Bloomberg Analyst: A Second Bitcoin Futures ETF Could Start Trading This Week

Oct 18, 2021
Regulation - Innisfil Becomes First City in Canada to Accept Bitcoin for Municipal Taxes
Markets

First Bitcoin ETF In North America Reaches $1 Billion In Assets

Apr 15, 2021
Bitcoin is going to the moon.
Markets

CME Group Micro Bitcoin Futures Quickly Pass One Million Contracts Traded

Jun 28, 2021
While many see tensions between the U.S. and China as the driving factor behind the bitcoin price surge, whales may be leveraging the upward momentum.
Markets

First-Ever North American Bitcoin ETF Breaks Records In Opening Week

Feb 21, 2021
Retail software provider Global P.O.S. declared that more than 25,000 points of sale in France will be able to accept bitcoin payments beginning in 2020.
Markets

French Fund Manager To Launch First EU-regulated Bitcoin Equities ETF

Aug 5, 2021
Trading for the Intercontinental Exchange’s Bakkt bitcoin futures product went live on September 22, 2019.
Markets

Bakkt Opens Bitcoin Futures Trading, Clocks 29 Contracts in First 12 Hours

Sep 23, 2019
Environment, green, energy consumption, carbon, renewable
Markets

Brazil Lists Another Bitcoin ETF, First Carbon-Neutral

Aug 9, 2021
CME Group has announced that it will offer options on its bitcoin futures contracts beginning in the opening months of 2020.
Markets

More Than 100,000 CME Micro Bitcoin Futures Trade In First Week

May 11, 2021
Investing - CME Group: Bitcoin Futures Trading Is Up 41 Percent in Quarter Three
Markets

CME Group: Bitcoin Futures Trading Is Up 41 Percent in Quarter Three

Oct 17, 2018
As a project in Northern Sweden shows, Bitcoin’s reliance on energy consumption could bring a more sustainable future.
Press Releases

RIGZ ETF Provides Exposure To The Infrastructure Underpinning Bitcoin

Jul 20, 2021
Trading-floor-New-York-Stock-Exchange-City
Business

ProShares Bitcoin Futures ETF To Launch On New York Stock Exchange Tuesday

Oct 18, 2021
Investing - Cboe Pulls Its Proposal for SolidX/VanEck Bitcoin ETF
Markets

Cboe Pulls Its Proposal for SolidX/VanEck Bitcoin ETF

Jan 23, 2019