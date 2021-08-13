Bitcoin Will Fix The Triffin Dilemma

Bitcoin Will Fix The Triffin Dilemma

As the U.S. sees wealth disparity increase due to the dollar's status as a world reserve currency, Bitcoin offers an alternative.
Author:
Publish date:
As the U.S. sees wealth disparity increase due to the dollar's status as a world reserve currency, Bitcoin offers an alternative.

The below is from a recent edition of the Deep Dive, Bitcoin Magazine's premium markets newsletter. To be among the first to receive these insights and other on-chain bitcoin market analysis straight to your inbox, subscribe now.

“The Triffin dilemma or Triffin paradox is the conflict of economic interests that arises between short-term domestic and long-term international objectives for countries whose currencies serve as global reserve currencies. This dilemma was identified in the 1960s by Belgian-American economist Robert Triffin, who pointed out that the country whose currency, being the global reserve currency, foreign nations wish to hold, must be willing to supply the world with an extra supply of its currency to fulfill world demand for these foreign exchange reserves, leading to a trade deficit.” - Wikipedia 

The United States, due to its position as the world reserve currency, has suffered the effects that economist Robert Triffin predicted back in the 1960s.

Due to the need to supply the world with dollars, there persisted a need for the United States to supply a steady flow of dollars around the world throughout the last 80 years, especially over the last 50 years after the removal of the gold standard by President Nixon.

Below is the domestic trade balance since 1960:

pasted image 0 (7)

With free-float fiat currencies, there was a global incentive for countries to debase their local currencies against the dollar to boost economic growth and export markets.

The artificial bid that was placed on the U.S. dollar has been fantastic for capital markets in the United States, as foreign capital that was invested in treasuries also bought U.S. equities and real estate, fueling the great secular asset boom witnessed over the last 40 years.

pasted image 0 (8)
unnamed (2)

The Federal Reserve and the U.S. federal government are stuck. If they wish to remain the world reserve currency, then the status quo of ever-increasing disparity between the haves and have-nots will persist, and domestic manufacturing will continue to move offshore to cheaper regions with weaker currencies (and thus, cheaper labor).

The reserve currency status can be viewed as a blessing and a curse. On one hand the United States has been able to have its “paper currency,” the dollar, serve as the country’s main export over the last four decades, remaining able to purchase commodities and hard assets from other nations.

On the other hand, due to the inability for the current accounts deficit to ever self-correct (i.e., the dollar significantly weakening), the United States working class continues to feel the brunt of the damage. 

The Triffin Dilemma? Bitcoin fixes this.

Read More

Jerome Powell, chairman of the Federal Reserve or Fed, is seen by many as a clown for fiat money inflation.
Markets

A “Digital Dollar” Doesn’t Fix This

Fiat money printing, or the U.S. dollar (USD), is the past while Bitcoin is the future.
Markets

We're Living Through The First Currency System Shift In 50 Years

Report: Bitcoin Negatively Correlated With Traditional Markets
Markets

The Growing Financialization Of Bitcoin

When the bitcoin price rises that is known as a bull market and many things about investment in BTC make people bullish.
Markets

Report: George Soros' Investment Fund To Start Trading Bitcoin

The apocalypse, or burning oil fields, is an image brought to mind by fiat for many in the bitcoin space.
Markets

Legendary Investor Stanley Druckenmiller: USD Will Lose World Reserve Currency Status

Jerome Powell, the chair of the Federal Reserve, is often accused of printing fiat money in Washington, D.C.
Markets

The Fallacy Of Taper Talk

Jerome Powell, the chair of the Federal Reserve, is often accused of printing fiat money in Washington, D.C.
Markets

Powell Admits Inflation Could Be Higher Than Expected, Making Case For Bitcoin

Bitcoin dominates the cryptocurrency investment space in market capitalization and is bullish.
Markets

This Buy Indicator Shows The Bitcoin Price Is Ready To Explode

Bitcoin Adoption
Markets

Examining Structural Changes To The Bitcoin Derivatives Market

Mining - Is Bitcoin Mining Finally Profitable for Miners in 2019?
Markets

Miners Are Thriving Despite The Bitcoin Price Action

Bitcoin obelisk for hyperbitcoinization.
Markets

Analyzing The ₿ Word Virtual Conference

Bitcoin miners utilize special machines called mining rigs or ASICs.
Markets

Is The Largest Difficulty Adjustment In Bitcoin’s History Incoming?

The "Number Go Up," or NGU Bull, is about being bullish on the price of bitcoin going up.
Markets

Tick Tock, Impending Bitcoin Supply Shock

FTX is a new crypto exchange and trading exchange offering futures contracts, leveraged tokens and an over-the-counter portal.
Markets

The Bitcoin Price Consolidation Continues

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo wants cryptocurrencies to be regulated under existing rules for electronic transactions.
Markets

Bitcoin Sees Minor Selloff Following Senate Rejection Of Crypto Amendment