Skip to main content
Bitcoin Price Nears $41,000 as U.S. Inflation Jumps to 8.5%
News

Bitcoin Price Nears $41,000 as U.S. Inflation Jumps to 8.5%

Bitcoin decoupled from the Nasdaq to denote a 2.7% gain as U.S. inflation numbers recorded a new 40-year high.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Bitcoin decoupled from the Nasdaq to denote a 2.7% gain as U.S. inflation numbers recorded a new 40-year high.

  • U.S. inflation hits new 40-year record at 8.5%.
  • Bitcoin traded green above $40,500 as the index reading came above market expectations.
  • Gasoline prices increased by 18.3%, while energy rose 32% over the last year.

Bitcoin has been holding on above the $40,000 mark as U.S. inflation rose to yet another 40-year high of 8.5%, according to data released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) Tuesday morning.

Inflation numbers for last month, scored by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), denoted the biggest annual jump in prices since 1981. The 8.5% inflation rate came above market expectations and surpassed the 8.4% level last seen in January 1982.

The bitcoin price held its ground above $40,000 as U.S. CPI numbers were released. The peer-to-peer (P2P) digital currency trades around $40,500 at press time, denoting a 2.5% daily gain.

Bitcoin saw a sharp sell-off on Monday as it dropped below the $40,000 level. The digital money dropped from $42,400 to $39,200 yesterday in a 6.19% drop, according to TradingView data. The relief rally now calms traders as the key $40,000 level is maintained.

Bitcoin decoupled from the Nasdaq this morning as inflation numbers were revealed. The duo, which is said to have a high correlation, denotes opposite results at press time as the Nasdaq 100 index trades on a 2.35% loss.

Gasoline, shelter and food were the biggest contributors to the new all items CPI reading, BLS said. Gasoline prices alone increased by 18.3% in March and accounted for over half of the all items monthly increase. Energy rose 32% over the last year, while the food index saw the largest one-year increase since May 1981, at 8.8%.

The all items index denoted the largest 12-month increase since the period ending December 1981, whereas the all items less food and energy index saw the largest 12-month change since the period ending August 1982, at 6.5%.

Money printing and inflation means that brrr will continue to fuel the federal reserve quantitative easing.
Markets

With This Month Set For Peak Inflation, How Will Bitcoin Price Move?

By Dylan LeClair And Sam RuleJan 13, 2022
Printing fiat money leads to inflation, and making more currency makes bitcoin satoshis more valuable.
Markets

As U.S. Inflation Hits 7.91%, Negative Impact On Bitcoin Price Looming

By Dylan LeClair And Sam RuleMar 11, 2022
Deep Dive
Bitcoin is going to the moon.
Markets

Bitcoin Decouples From The Nasdaq Ahead Of Fed Meeting

By NamciosJan 25, 2022
News
Money printing and inflation means that brrr will continue to fuel the federal reserve quantitative easing.
Markets

As U.S. Inflation Rises, Bitcoin Offers A Hedge

By Sam RuleNov 11, 2021
Jerome Powell, the chair of the Federal Reserve, is often accused of printing fiat money in Washington, D.C.
Markets

How The Bitcoin Market Reacted To Federal Reserve Comments On Ongoing Inflation

By Sam RuleDec 1, 2021
Jerome Powell, the chair of the Federal Reserve, is often accused of printing fiat money in Washington, D.C.
Markets

As Inflation Keeps Rising In The U.S., Bitcoin Offers A Way Out

By NamciosNov 30, 2021
Jerome Powell, chairman of the Federal Reserve or Fed, is seen by many as a clown for fiat money inflation.
Markets

U.S. Inflation Hits Highest Rate Since 2008, Outlining Case For Bitcoin

By Peter ChawagaJun 11, 2021
Bitcoin fixes inflation, which J Powell from the federal reserve loves to do, print money.
Markets

Bitcoin Surges To Record Highs As US Inflation Soars

By NamciosNov 10, 2021
jp-morgan-file-gty-ml-200908_1599583350520_hpMain_16x9_1600 (1)
Markets

JPMorgan: Bitcoin’s Record Run Is Being Driven By Inflation

By NamciosOct 21, 2021
The bitcoin price has risen significantly since first discovered, resulting in many green candles.
Markets

U.S. Investors Netted $4.1 Billion From Bitcoin Gains In 2020

By Peter ChawagaJun 8, 2021
c45fd97d-5fd3-4a98-9a80-3b3608b1367f-the-tesla-lineup-featuring-the-model-s-semi-3-x-copy (1)
Markets

Elon Musk Says He’s Not Selling Bitcoin Amid High Inflation

By Shawn AmickMar 14, 2022
News
Investing - NASDAQ to Add Liquid Indices Tracking Value of BTC and ETH
Markets

Nasdaq Will List Valkyrie’s Bitcoin Mining ETF On Feb. 8

By NamciosFeb 7, 2022
News
FEDWATCH-YouTube (1) (1)
Markets

Reviewing The August Bitcoin Market

By Ansel LindnerSep 20, 2021
Discussing Central Banks Clueless, Inflation And Bitcoin
Markets

Discussing Central Banks' Cluelessness, Inflation And Bitcoin

By Ansel LindnerNov 10, 2021
Bitcoin Price Is Up
Markets

Bitcoin Price Jumps Towards $50K As Fed Chair Speaks

By NamciosDec 15, 2021