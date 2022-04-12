Ubersmith Partners With BitPay To Accept Bitcoin Payments

Skip to main content
Ubersmith, a subscription management platform that services cloud-based projects, partners with Bitpay to let its users accept Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies as payment.

  • Ubersmith, subscription management for cloud-based services, announced BitPay integration enabling bitcoin payments.
  • Ubersmith services over 100 companies across six different continents, and offers a variety of highly-customizable software and hardware solutions.
  • The integration of BitPay allowing bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies as payment shows a deviation from their parent company, Constellation Software Incorporated, who just last year stated Bitcoin has “scalability issues.”

Ubersmith, a leading service provider in subscription management for cloud-based platforms, announced an integration with BitPay, one of the world's leading providers of bitcoin and other cryptocurrency payment processing.

“With the growing popularity of cryptocurrencies, we want to provide our users with this option in addition to other currencies we support,” said Kurt Daniel, CEO of Ubersmith, in the announcement. “As leaders in delivering a recurring and usage-based billing system, we are pleased to support cryptocurrency for our current and future customers.”

Ubersmith brings a hosted or self-hosted software suite to its customers and Bitpay now functions as an add-on to the software that processes customizable billing, taxes, account credits and discounts. More than 100 companies across six continents currently utilize Ubersmith for business transactions, infrastructure, and operations. This partnership with BitPay displays a deviation from its parent company's stance towards the Bitcoin sector in previous years.

On July 1, 2021, Ubersmith was acquired by Lumine Group, which is a division of Volaris Group, a subsidiary of Constellation Software Incorporated. On October 21, 2021, Constellation Network, Inc. acquired Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) provider Dor to scale “blockchain-based products.”

In the Dor acquisition announcement, Constellation Network said Bitcoin has scalability issues, which is why they were working with Dor to develop their own blockchain database that they believe is more scalable, which eventually led to them creating their own token.

Ubersmith seems to recognize that Bitcoin is scalable with its most recent innovation in partnering with BitPay, even though its parent company seems to feel differently.

New York-based Ubersmith allows their customers access to over 100 built-in software, hardware and service integrations while also providing an application programming interface (API) enabling a high level of customization for its clients.

Services included with the software contain billing, customer management, quoting, order management, device monitoring, help desk ticketing, and a customer portal. Specific to cloud-based infrastructure, Ubersmith also manages turnkey billing, bandwidth, virtualization, backup, power, support, and other services. 

Ubersmith customers include Digital Realty, Namecheap, and Sitey.

