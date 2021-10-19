October 20, 2021
Bitcoin Hits A New All Time High Against The Euro
Publish date:

Bitcoin Hits A New All Time High Against The Euro

The same day that a Bitcoin futures ETF gets publicly listed on the NYSE in the U.S., bitcoin hits a new all-time high against the euro.
Author:

At the time of writing, Bitcoin has hit a new all-time high (ATH) against the Euro ($EUR) at €54,603.15. At the same time, BTC only needs a 2% move up to break a new ATH against the U.S. dollar.

Image Source

Image Source

Bitcoin typically tends to perform very well in Q4, and so far this year it has been sticking to that trend. On October 1, the price of BTC was around €41,000. Since then, it has done nothing but rocket upwards with more highs expected to be seen in what many Bitcoiners are calling “Uptober.”

Bitcoin has been hitting new highs not only against the Euro, but against other fiat currencies such as the Australian dollar, Japanese yen, South Korean won, and Turkish lira. The U.S. dollar is expected to follow suit very shortly in joining the club of making new all time highs against Bitcoin soon.

The energy around Bitcoin has been electric so far this quarter especially with the $BITO Bitcoin Futures ETF being live traded on the New York Stock Exchange today, Bitcoin nearing an all time high in USD, and many other exciting things.

With all the recent events happening in Bitcoin lately — El Salvador adopting bitcoin as legal tender, ETF approvals, BTC balances on exchanges at lows not seen since 2018, and institutional and retail investors buying as much bitcoin as they can — it begs the question of how high we’ll go this bull run.

It can not be underestimated where we are in Bitcoin’s history. Bitcoin has not died like many who saw it crash in 2018 thought it would. Instead, it has bounced back and presented itself front and center on the world stage as a world class currency. Those who use the euro as their vehicle for saving wealth may want to reconsider and think about adopting bitcoin instead, because as it stands, the euro is rapidly losing value against the new measuring stick of value — bitcoin.

The bitcoin bull represents the most bullish of all things; the price of bitcoin.
Markets

Bitcoin Price Hit $60,000! New All Time High Inbound

Oct 15, 2021
According to data from Bitstamp, the USD price of 1 BTC has eclipsed its previous all-time high of $19,666 set on December 13, 2017.
Markets

Bitcoin Price Hits All-Time High

Nov 30, 2020
Lightning is the future for bitcoin technical operation and cryptography.
Markets

Bitcoin Lightning Network Channel Capacity Hits Another All-Time High

Sep 23, 2021
As bitcoin surpasses all-time price highs as part of an enduring rally, investors wonder what will happen next.
Markets

Life After $20K: Where Will Bitcoin Go After Breaking The All-Time High?

Dec 16, 2020
Bitcoin has reached its highest-ever market capitalization, the measure of the total supply’s value relative to USD, per publicly-available market data.
Markets

Bitcoin’s Market Cap Hits All-Time High

Nov 17, 2020
Digital assets - Bitcoin Price Breaks All Time High
Markets

Bitcoin Price Breaks All Time High

Feb 28, 2013
Bitcoin is going to the moon, many in the community say, meaning its price will reach space like an astronaut.
Markets

Bitcoin Realized Market Cap Breaks $400 Billion All-Time High

Oct 5, 2021
People whose local financial systems are failing through no fault of their own are increasingly turning to bitcoin and driving prices to new highs.
Markets

From Brazil To Turkey, Bitcoin Prices Hit All-Time Highs Around The World

Oct 28, 2020
Bitcoin Addresses With Any Balance Hit All-Time High
Culture

Bitcoin Addresses With Any Balance Hit All-Time High

Dec 9, 2019
The Bullish price action is a result of on chain bulls buying bitcoin driving the price of bitcoin.
Markets

Realized Bitcoin Price Breaks All-Time High

Aug 17, 2021
Green candles represent bullish price action for bitcoin and is welcomed amongst HODLers.
Markets

As The Bitcoin Price Approaches All-Time Highs, How Much Supply Is In Profit?

Oct 14, 2021
Bitcoin’s hash rate hit an all-time high of 117 EH/s in early 2020. But the reasons why are more nuanced than “the halving.”
Business

Bitcoin Hash Rate Hits All-Time High Behind Price Rise, Private Pools in China

Jan 9, 2020
Bitcoiners recommending holding your bitcoin, or HODLing that BTC, no matter what happens to the price or market dips.
Markets

Long-Term HODLer Supply Hits All-Time High

Aug 24, 2021
Investing - Bitcoin Price Analysis: New Highs Are Nigh
Markets

Price Analysis: Cryptocurrencies Hit $100 Billion Market Cap as Bitcoin Reaches for New Highs

Jun 5, 2017
According to a report from cryptocurrency trading analysis firm SFOX, bitcoin emerged from 2019 with low volatility and as an uncorrelated macro asset.
Markets

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Hits Record Low Against NAV

Mar 26, 2021