October 19, 2021
Surveillance Firm Chainalysis Adds Bitcoin To Balance Sheet
Publish date:

Surveillance Firm Chainalysis Adds Bitcoin To Balance Sheet

The surveillance firm that works against the Bitcoin ethos purchased an undisclosed amount of bitcoin through NYDIG.
Author:

Blockchain tracing platform Chainalysis announced today the execution of a bitcoin purchase through NYDIG for the firm’s balance sheet, marking an advancement of a long-standing partnership between the two companies. Despite the bullish purchase, Chainalysis is still a surveillance company acting in self-interests and against the Bitcoin ethos.

“Our expanding partnership with Chainalysis is a mutually beneficial relationship,” said Nate Conrad, NYDIG’s Head of Asset Management, in the announcement. “We are happy that they trusted our platform to safeguard their assets.”

NYDIG is a services provider for institutional investors seeking bitcoin exposure. The firm specializes in trading, execution, and custody of BTC, and has enabled Chainalysis to acquire an undisclosed amount of bitcoin for its balance sheet.

“We are thrilled to be adding Bitcoin to our corporate investment portfolio,” said Michael Gronager, co-founder and CEO at Chainalysis, per the announcement. “Our longstanding relationship with NYDIG enabled us to invest with confidence, knowing we were dealing with an industry leader.”

Chainalysis moves forward with this purchase, however the company doesn’t align very well to the true Bitcoin ethos as its business model is based on surveillance, allowing its customers to obtain information on bitcoin transactions for discrimination purposes.

Bitcoin was created to allow nearly anyone to transact money freely without needing to trust the other party. Its permissionless and decentralized monetary network empowered by proof-of-work (PoW) is a great humanitarian tool as it enables sovereignty and freedom for people facing restrictions or discrimination from the traditional financial system.

Gronager’s belief that “with any financial transaction, a level of trust and transparency is necessary” highlights how Chainalysis tries to undermine what Bitcoin was built to achieve  a trustless financial system built on open source code.

But Bitcoin is able to shine brighter when challenged, thanks to the antifragility conferred upon it by its peer-to-peer network and the PoW system.

DTRH-surveillance
Business

OFAC Requests Chainalysis Subscription For Bitcoin Blockchain Surveillance

May 28, 2021
155f02e8-2069-494b-97f5-7e5d74187407_ACD2 (1)
Business

Dutch Football Club PSV Holds Bitcoin On Its Balance Sheet

Sep 22, 2021
Bitcoin is often rendered as a gold coin or casascius coin
Business

$41 Billion Hedge Fund GoldenTree Adds Bitcoin to Balance Sheet

Jul 30, 2021
memed-io-output (1)
Business

MicroStrategy Pledges to Add More Bitcoin to Balance Sheet

Jul 29, 2021
Cryptocurrency exchange OKCoin has pledged to donate up to 1,000 BTC to developers of Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash and Bitcoin SV.
Business

Dutch Football Team To Hold Bitcoin On Balance Sheet Through New Partnership

Jul 2, 2021
Op-ed - Leaked Chainalysis Roadmap Angers Bitcoin Community
Culture

Leaked Chainalysis Roadmap Angers Bitcoin Community

Apr 28, 2015
Despite mixed developments, a lawmaker in India has confirmed that the country has no cryptocurrency ban.
Business

Bitcoin Exchange Unocoin Will Allow Indians To Purchase Everyday Products With Bitcoin

Aug 11, 2021
Bitcoin is similar to diamonds in that both assets are precious and rare.
Business

Robo-Advisor Wealthfront Adds Bitcoin Exposure Offering

Jul 30, 2021
An initiative by the Chamber of Digital Congress made $50 BTC contributions to all 535 members of Congress with bitcoin mined by U.S. operations.
Business

Midwest Utility Mines Bitcoin To Balance Electricity Supply

Sep 24, 2021
Bitcoin will ultimately “fix the money” and enable world peace, but we can bring this future about more quickly through contributions to the Bitcoin charity.
Business

Nicklaus Children’s Hospital Foundation To Accept Bitcoin Donations

Oct 5, 2021
home-pattern
Business

Biotech Company To Convert Balance Sheet To Hodl Bitcoin

Aug 18, 2021
Blockchain analysis firm Chainalysis has found that only a small fraction of coins sent to bitcoin mixers were previously used for illicit purposes.
Culture

Chainalysis: Most Mixed Bitcoin Not Used for Illicit Purposes

Aug 26, 2019
With the potential of the Lightning Network and the growth of bitcoin rewards programs, the age of bitcoin-powered discounts may be here.
Business

Fintech Firm Upgrade Launches 1.5% Bitcoin Rewards Credit Card

Jul 21, 2021
Bitcoin stands out in a sea of fiat currency, U.S. dollars and cents
Business

Palantir Technologies Accepts Bitcoin Payments, Might Hold On Balance Sheet

May 11, 2021
As surveillance efforts in our society intensify, Bitcoin offers a pseudonymous, even potentially anonymous, lifeline for privacy.
Business

Bitcoin Exchange Bybit To Require Stricter KYC, Including Facial Recognition

Jul 6, 2021