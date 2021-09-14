September 14, 2021
Report: Bitcoin Adoption In Africa Grows 1,200% In One Year

Report: Bitcoin Adoption In Africa Grows 1,200% In One Year

The continent is the third-fastest growing bitcoin economy globally, powered by retail users seeking to save and transfer money.
Author:
Publish date:
The continent is the third-fastest growing bitcoin economy globally, powered by retail users seeking to save and transfer money.

Bitcoin adoption in Africa has skyrocketed over the past year, growing over 1,200%, according to a report by Chainalysis. The increased activity in the region has been fueled by retail investors, who resort to bitcoin every day for savings, remittances, and peer-to-peer (P2P) trading.

Artur Schaback, COO and co-founder of P2P exchange Paxful, told Chainalysis that his platform had seen stark growth in African countries, notably 57% in Nigeria and over 300% in Kenya, over the last year. In fact, Africa has the largest volume of P2P bitcoin trading in the world, as citizens often face banking restrictions to centralized bitcoin on-ramps.

The ability to purchase bitcoin through P2P markets and transact it in a permissionless fashion has also enabled African citizens to bypass government restrictions of remittances and transfer more funds across borders. In 2019, Sub-Saharan Africa received at least $48 billion in remittances, a study by Brookings Institute found.

Source: Chainalysis

Source: Chainalysis

In addition to remittances, Schaback also explained that bitcoin enables African merchants to perform international commercial transactions more efficiently. Users resort to P2P markets for purchasing bitcoin and paying for the goods they wish to import, which is more efficient than using the traditional banking system.

“If you’re working with a partner in China to import goods to sell in Nigeria or Kenya, it can be hard to send enough fiat currency to China to complete your purchases,” said Schaback. “It’s often easier to just buy bitcoin locally on a P2P exchange and then send it to your partner.”

The final use case powering bitcoin adoption in Africa relates to hostile economic conditions in the continent’s countries, where fiat currency debasement is often the norm. Paxful’s growth, for instance, accelerated in Nigeria over the past year amid severe currency devaluation in the nation, Schaback said.

Chainalysis data confirms Paxful COO’s claims. When the value of Nigeria’s national currency, the naira, drops, trading volume increases. Source: Chainalysis

Chainalysis data confirms Paxful COO’s claims. When the value of Nigeria’s national currency, the naira, drops, trading volume increases. Source: Chainalysis

The Nigerian government has sought to respond to the rising bitcoin awareness and usage in their territory by announcing plans to develop the e-naira, their central bank digital currency (CBDC). However, citizens haven’t shown much interest and might keep using the far superior money that is bitcoin, according to Adedeji Owobi, CEO of blockchain consultancy firm Convexity.

“Last week in a Clubhouse room of Nigerian crypto users, I asked the group if they would use the e-naira when the central bank rolls it out,” Owonibi told Chainalysis. “The overwhelming majority of attendees said no because they expect it to have the same instability and management issues the naira has today.”

Bitcoin and Lightning together have the potential to empower not only Africans but people worldwide with sound money, financial freedom, and individual sovereignty  achievements that CBDCs would actually undermine.

Africa is ready to adopt bitcoin, as Africans look for a sound store of value.
Markets

Africa Now Has The Largest Volume Of Bitcoin Peer-To-Peer Trading Worldwide

Bitcoin is going to the moon because it is global and all over the world.
Culture

Bitcoin Adoption Surged 880% In One Year, Emerging Markets Lead The Way

Bitcoin Core and Lightning Network nodes are integral to the network.
Markets

Lightning Adoption Propelling Bitcoin Usage In El Salvador And Beyond

Africa has proven to be a hotbed of adoption for Bitcoin in 2020. But what fueled this growth? And what will next year look like?
Culture

How The Use Of Bitcoin In Africa Continued To Grow In 2020

Orange pills or "orange piling" are terms used for onboarding others into a Bitcoin standard.
Culture

Will An African Country Be The Next To Adopt Bitcoin?

A Bitcoin ATM company has reportedly started deploying 1,500 of its machines to help El Salvador become a BTC nation.
Business

Bitcoin ATMs Are Popping Up To Meet Demand And Propel Mainstream Adoption

NFL star and Nigerian descendant Russell Okung asks the Nigerian government to adopt a Bitcoin standard or risk falling behind.
Markets

Nigerians Moved Nearly $40 Million In P2P Bitcoin Trading In 30 Days

Lessons from some of the worst bitcoin scams to have hit the African continent — scams that have slowed the adoption rate for bitcoin in Africa.
Business

Bitcoin Scams in Africa: Their History and How to Avoid Becoming a Victim

Luno, a bitcoin exchange with a significant presence in Africa, answers questions about the growing adoption and changing perception there.
Culture

The Rising Popularity Of Bitcoin In South Africa

Op-ed - Op Ed: Bitcoin in Africa
Culture

Op Ed: Bitcoin in Africa, What Needs to Be Done to Encourage Adoption?

Bitcoin Price Is Up
Markets

Bloomberg Report: Bitcoin At $100,000 Is Path Of Least Resistance

Op-ed - Op Ed: Bitcoin in Africa
Culture

Peer-To-Peer Bitcoin Trading Rising Across Africa

Nigerians and other Africans are exchanging gift cards for bitcoin via Paxful to fulfill their remittance needs.
Culture

Bitcoin and Gift Cards Are Powering a Million Dollar Remittance Market in Africa

Lightning nodes connect the lightning network together, in a decentralized technology.
Markets

Lightning Network Capacity Grows 46% In Two Months

Luno, a bitcoin exchange with a significant presence in Africa, answers questions about the growing adoption and changing perception there.
Culture

Bitcoin in Africa: Offering ‘New and Better Ways of Exchanging Value’