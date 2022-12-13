Skip to main content
FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried Arrested In The Bahamas
News

FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried Arrested In The Bahamas

Bahamian authorities have arrested Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder and ex-CEO of cryptocurrency exchange FTX, after the U.S. filed criminal charges.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Bahamian authorities have arrested Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder and ex-CEO of cryptocurrency exchange FTX, after the U.S. filed criminal charges.

Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder and former CEO of Bitcoin and cryptocurrency exchange FTX, has been arrested in the Bahamas by local authorities.

The arrest followed receipt of formal notification from the U.S. that it had filed criminal charges against SBF, per a statement from the Attorney General of the Bahamas. SBF’s extradition to the U.S. will likely be requested.

SBF has been on the news for a couple of years, but it wasn’t until recently that such coverage turned a dark corner. The Jane Street alumni turned crypto founder ultimately led his creations, FTX and Alameda Research, to insolvency as SBF’s severe mismanagement of users’ funds came to light. He then filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and resigned as CEO.

The disgraced entrepreneur then went on an unusual interview spree, talking about the companies and his version of the story to as many journalists willing to give him a stage. Notably, however, SBF would only deflect from answering the tougher questions, reaching a point where he said he “didn’t knowingly commingle users’ funds.”

Now, the story is set to take a new twist as prosecutors move to unseal the indictment on Tuesday morning. A source familiar with the matter told The New York Times that charges brought against SBF include wire fraud, wire fraud conspiracy, securities fraud, securities fraud conspiracy and money laundering.

Decentralized Law Vs Centralized Legislation - Bitcoin is a form of governance and regulation that is separate rule top photo.
Legal

Crypto Exchange FTX Files For Bankruptcy, CEO Resigns

By Namcios
News
The bitcoin price relative to U.S. dollars is often analyzed by financial markets managers. Top photo
Business

The FTX Ponzi: Uncovering The Largest Fraud In Crypto History

By Dylan LeClair And Sam Rule
Bitcoin Magazine Pro
Regulators attempt to regulate, even ban, bitcoin, which is not possible. Even the U.S. government has attempted to make bitcoin use a crime top photo.
Legal

US Investigating FTX Empire Over Handling Of Customer Funds: Report

By Namcios
News
Justice is blind, though courts and judges seem to make special legal consideration when it comes to Bitcoin regulation. Top photo
Culture

Failure Of FTX: The Evil Results Of ‘Altruistic’ Intentions

By Captain Sidd
Opinion
Binance X, an initiative from the cryptocurrency company focused on resources for developers, is mostly focused on the company’s own initiatives.
Business

Binance Walks Away From FTX Acquisition

By Namcios
News
fhdkk4svsae22ts
Business

Crypto News Outlet The Block Was Secretly Funded By Alameda Research

By BtcCasey
News
FhDkK4SVsAE22ts
Business

FTX Exchange Release Day One Bankruptcy Filing: “Complete Failure”

By Shawn Amick
News
Toxic Bitcoin Maximalism can serve an important purpose to ward off newcomers from scams and altcoins, but is there a time when the toxicity is too much?
Culture

The Bitcoin Maxis Warned You About FTX

By Aleksandar Svetski
Opinion
Toxic Bitcoin Maximalism can serve an important purpose to ward off newcomers from scams and altcoins, but is there a time when the toxicity is too much?
Business

The Warning Signs Were There: The Collapse Of FTX Was Inevitable

By Marty Bent
Marty's Bent
Scams - Dutch Man Arrested for $111 Million Fake Mining Scheme
Business

Dutch Man Arrested for $111 Million Fake Mining Scheme

By Jimmy Aki
Adoption & community - Binance Now Supports Crypto Purchases With Credit Cards
Business

FTX Exchange Set To Be Acquired By Binance Following Liquidity Crisis

By Shawn Amick
News
Dubai
Legal

Bitcoin Exchange FTX Wins Full Approval To Operate In Dubai

By Shawn Amick
News
Sports and bitcoin are a common intersection, especially American football top photo.
Business

FTX To Give Bitcoin Away During Its Super Bowl Ad

By Namcios
News
Privacy & security - Wikileaks Founder Julian Assange Arrested in London
Culture

Wikileaks Founder Julian Assange Arrested in London, Site’s Bitcoin Donations Spike

By Landon Manning
You’ve heard the buzzwords: Web3, NFTs, DeFi. But what do they mean? Compared to Bitcoin, pretty much nothing top photo.
Markets

The Exchange War: FTX Faces Liquidity Crisis

By Dylan LeClair And Sam Rule
Bitcoin Magazine Pro