Skip to main content
White House Releases Bitcoin, Crypto Regulatory Framework
News

White House Releases Bitcoin, Crypto Regulatory Framework

Following U.S. President Biden’s executive order, the White House published a framework for CBDC development and strict regulation of the ecosystem.

Following U.S. President Biden’s executive order, the White House published a framework for CBDC development and strict regulation of the ecosystem.

The White House has published a legal framework for engaging with bitcoin and cryptocurrencies in the U.S. following a “whole of government” executive order (E.O.) from President Joe Biden earlier this year, per an official press release.

The “Ensuring Responsible Development of Digital Assets” E.O. called on government agencies to produce varying forms of research regarding consumer privacy and protection, energy usage, and central bank digital currency (CBDC) benefits and risks.

In accordance with the research provided, the White House intends to empower the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) to “aggressively pursue investigations” in the digital asset space.

Additionally, Biden’s administration will push the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) and the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to “redouble their efforts to monitor” the ecosystem as it relates to “unfair, deceptive, or abusive practices.”

However, it is unclear what enables the determination of whether or not these agencies will begin monitoring for the aforementioned malicious behavior.

Continuing on, the framework also calls on agencies to begin accepting “instant payment systems,” such as FedNow and the consideration of regulating non bank payment providers.

Furthermore, the National Science Foundation (NSF) will research “technical and socio-technical disciplines and behavioral economics” in order to understand digital asset ecosystems.

Following a recent report from the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP), the Department of Energy (DoE) and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) are being tasked with “tracking digital assets’ environmental impacts; developing performance standards as appropriate; and providing local authorities with the tools, resources, and expertise to mitigate environmental harms.”

In addition, the Bank Secrecy Act will be amended to apply to digital assets, leading to larger fines for unlicensed money transfers and stricter enforcement against digital asset service providers.

Also, the U.S. Treasury department will complete a risk assessment as it relates to decentralized finance (De-Fi).

Finally, Biden’s administration has developed “Policies for a U.S. CBDC System,” which details the government’s priorities as it relates to the release of a digital dollar. However, the release states that “further research is needed”.

Agencies that were chosen to lead the ongoing working group for the research and possible development of a CBDC include the Federal Reserve, the National Economic Council, the National Security Council, the Office of Science and Technology Policy, and the Treasury Department. 

Op-ed - California Accuses Bitcoin Foundation of Unlicensed Money Transmission
Markets

California Governor Signs Executive Order Encouraging Bitcoin And Crypto Businesses

By Shawn Amick
News
White House Washington DC USA Regulation Biden
Business

White House To Craft Bitcoin Mining Policy Addressing Energy Use: Report

By Shawn Amick
News
Law & justice - Ripple Files to Move Securities Lawsuit from State to Federal Court
Markets

Biden Signs Bitcoin Executive Order, Taps ‘Urgent’ CBDC Development

By Shawn Amick
News
Bitcoin regulation, even attempted by a judge making a law or ruling, cannot stop the use of Bitcoin top photo.
Markets

Central Bank of Singapore To Release Bitcoin, Crypto Regulation Plans

By Shawn Amick
News
White House Washington DC USA Regulation Biden
Business

White House Suggests Banning Proof-of-Work Mining Used By Bitcoin

By Shawn Amick
News
Law, regulation, gavel, court.
Markets

Biden To Sign Bitcoin, Crypto Executive Order This Week

By Namcios
News
Op-ed - UK Chief Science Adviser Urges Government to Start Deploying Blockchains for Public Services
Legal

Law Commission of England Proposes New Form of Property For Bitcoin

By Shawn Amick
News
Tax Clarity Bill for Hard Fork Assets Reintroduced
Legal

Senate Bill Classifying Bitcoin As A Digital Commodity To Be Introduced Today: Report

By Shawn Amick
News
Iran has issued several regulations meant to control bitcoin mining operations. Is it building up a BTC hoard? And are Iranians opting in?
Legal

Iran Greenlights Bitcoin, Crypto Payments For Imports: Report

By Shawn Amick
News
A bitcoin spot exchange-traded fund could unlock $8 billion in value for investors if the SEC approves Grayscale’s bid to convert GBTC to an ETF top photo.
Legal

Grayscale Is Suing The SEC For Denying Its Spot Bitcoin ETF

By Shawn Amick
News
A bitcoin spot exchange-traded fund could unlock $8 billion in value for investors if the SEC approves Grayscale’s bid to convert GBTC to an ETF top photo.
Markets

SEC Commissioner: The Regulatory Agency Should ‘Stop Denying’ Spot Bitcoin ETFs

By Shawn Amick
News
Jacob & Co limited edition luxury Bitcoin watch.
Business

Luxury Watchmaker Jacob & Co. Releases Limited-Edition Bitcoin Watch

By Shawn Amick
News
France still uses monetary colonialism to exploit 15 African nations. Could Bitcoin be a way out? top photo
Legal

Human Rights Leaders Pen Letter To US Congress For Responsible Bitcoin Legislation

By Shawn Amick
News
A recent report from financial services giant Fidelity captures Bitcoin as an asset class of its own, but fails to recognize its true potential top photo.
Legal

U.S. Senators Condemn Fidelity Investments’ Bitcoin 401(k) In Open Letter

By Shawn Amick
News
Africa is ready to adopt bitcoin, as Africans look for a sound store of value top photo.
Markets

Central African Republic Launches Legal Framework For Economic Use Of Bitcoin

By Shawn Amick
News