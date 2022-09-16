Bitcoin Will Save Humanity

This is a transcribed excerpt of the “Bitcoin Magazine Podcast,” hosted by P and Q. In this episode, they are joined by Eric Cason to talk about why bitcoin is so important to move humans in the direction of a sustainable world and incorruptible government. Cason tells his story and how Bitcoin has let him have more hope for a better world and how he plans to continue making it better for his children.

Eric Cason: For me, one of the things that Bitcoin really gives to me is — I'm married and I have two kids — I have to participate in fixing money for my children because I can't give them this world in the state it’s in and be able to face them as adults in the future. I have to be able to have a good explanation for what I was doing to try to make the world a better place now.

So that when they are adults, even if I lose, they can be like, “Well, Dad fucked up. Like he was on the right path.” For the most part, I just need to know that I am meaningfully trying to change the future. To me, Bitcoin is the single most important way to do that.

