Skip to main content
White House Suggests Banning Proof-of-Work Mining Used By Bitcoin
News

White House Suggests Banning Proof-of-Work Mining Used By Bitcoin

The report discusses bitcoin’s energy use and its negative effects on the environment while suggesting possible executive action in the future.

The White House/Wikimedia Commons

The report discusses bitcoin’s energy use and its negative effects on the environment while suggesting possible executive action in the future.

  • Per President Biden’s executive order, the White House Office of Science and Technology submitted its report on bitcoin mining’s climate impact.
  • The report alludes to possible executive orders and legislation from congress to “limit” or “eliminate” proof-of-work mining.
  • Some of the cited resources have been criticized for biases to certain industries and spreading misinformation.

The White House Office of Science and Technology released a report claiming bitcoin mining negatively impacts the environment and hints towards banning proof-of-work.

“Electricity usage from digital assets is contributing to [greenhouse gas emissions], additional pollution, noise, and other local impacts, depending on markets, policies, and local electricity sources,” reads the report.

The first section of the report serves as an introduction while also hinting towards banning proof-of-work mining, which is used to mine bitcoin, if regulatory action fails to influence U.S. climate goals.

“Should these measures prove ineffective at reducing impacts, the Administration should explore executive actions, and Congress might consider legislation, to limit or eliminate the use of high energy intensity consensus mechanisms for crypto-asset mining,” per the report.

Next, the document explores how mining can affect electrical grids.

The Office of Science and Technology asserts that bitcoin mining facilities create added stress on the power grid that leads to blackouts, fire hazards, and equipment deterioration. The report also claims that bitcoin miners will raise the average electricity cost for local consumers.

“Depending on the energy intensity of the technology used, crypto-assets could hinder broader efforts to achieve net-zero carbon pollution consistent with U.S. climate commitments and goals,” reads the report.

Finally, the last section concludes that there are ways in which bitcoin mining can actually benefit U.S. climate goals, although this is a much smaller section.

“[Proof-of-work] mining that installs equipment to use vented methane to generate electricity for operations is more likely to help rather than hinder U.S. climate objectives,” per the report.

However, it is worth mentioning, of the cited resources used in this report, many are debated and some of the researchers have received criticism for extreme bias or misinformation.

White House Washington DC USA Regulation Biden
Business

White House To Craft Bitcoin Mining Policy Addressing Energy Use: Report

By Shawn Amick
News
Bitcoin miners use ASIC mining rigs to verify transactions, secure the blockchain and broadcast, or speak. Top photo.
Business

New York’s Proof-Of-Work Ban Violates Bitcoin Miners’ Right To Free Speech

By Aaron Daniel
Opinion
China decided to ban bitcoin mining, effectively regulating the industry to nothing top photo.
Business

China Emerges As Second-Largest Bitcoin Mining Hub Despite Ban

By Shawn Amick
News
bitcoin-europe-eu
Markets

EU Parliament Backtracks Ban On Bitcoin’s Proof-Of-Work

By Namcios
News
A bitcoin mining rig with connected power supply unit (bitcoin miner) top photo.
Business

The Proof Of Work Behind Proof-Of-Work — Bitcoin Mining Profitability Doesn’t Come Easy

By Kaboomracks Alex
Opinion
Flared Gas Bitcoin Mining Pioneer Crusoe Energy raises $505 Million
Business

Oil Companies In The Middle East To Use Excess Gas For Bitcoin Mining: Report

By Shawn Amick
News
Flared Gas Bitcoin Mining Pioneer Crusoe Energy raises $505 Million
Business

Flared Gas Bitcoin Mining Pioneer Crusoe Energy Raises $505 Million

By Shawn Amick
News
The Chinese bitcoin miner manufacturer Canaan is reportedly planning to conduct a U.S. IPO in November 2019.
Business

Bitcoin ASIC Maker Canaan To Launch U.S. Mining Operations

By Shawn Amick
News
The journey of Bitcoin toward hyperbitcoinization is a long one of constant adoption top photo.
Business

Blockware Estimates 10% Global Bitcoin Adoption By 2030: Report

By Shawn Amick
News
Bitcoin mining will inevitably become a completely green practice conducted with carbon-free renewable energy sources top photo.
Business

Bitcoin Miner CleanSpark Gains Proof Of Renewable Mining In New Partnership

By Shawn Amick
News
The developer page for Samsung’s Blockchain Keystore SDK now references support for Bitcoin.
Business

Samsung To Begin Production of 3nm Chips Which Could Be Used For Mining Bitcoin: Report

By Shawn Amick
News
Regulation - New York Legislator Proposes BitLicense Alternative for Cryptocurrency Users
Business

New York State To Place Moratorium On Non-Renewable Bitcoin Mining

By Shawn Amick
News
Bitcoin miners utilize special machines called mining rigs or ASICs top photo.
Business

Bitcoin Mining Company CleanSpark Acquires 86 MW Mining Facility

By Shawn Amick
News
Mining - Will This Vulnerability Finally Compel Bitmain to Open Source Its Firmware?
Business

Bitmain, Antpool Offer Bitcoin Mining Industry Lifeline Amid Miner Capitulation

By Shawn Amick
News
As political demonstrations show the world that Cubans are tired of dictatorship, Bitcoin is providing an option to peacefully protest and opt out of a broken system top photo.
Business

100,000 Cubans Are Using Bitcoin In Response To U.S. Sanctions

By Shawn Amick
News