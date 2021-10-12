TAB Conference: Supporting Bitcoin Development In Person

Watch This Episode On YouTube

Listen To This Episode:

The 2021 TabConf, aka the Atlanta Bitcoin Conference, is fast approaching and the entire team at Bitcoin Magazine is rife with anticipation for this exciting annual event.

Running from November 4 to 6, 2021, we’re feeling the hype and feeding the excitement by having a conversation with Michael Tidwell and Stephen DeLorme, two of the brains behind this initiative, to get into the nitty-gritty about what this conference means for Bitcoin.

“It's an easy event to put together, because it's not about the glitz and the glam,” DeLorme said. “It doesn't need to be a big showy event. You just need to have good topics to discuss.”

Bringing their distinct experiences and a passion to educate and engage, we covered everything from the history of the conference, how inclusivity and social responsibility play a key part and philosophies that underpin their work. Tune in to hear about the inspiring people and villages that will be participating in this year’s event, plus about the evolution of the community over the last two years. Love conferences? Love Bitcoin? You’ll definitely want to hear the thoughts and resources that Tidwell and DeLorme brought to our audience in this episode.

“There is something that TABConf for everyone,” said DeLorme. “We want to make this the most available conference for education on the technical side.”