October 12, 2021
Publish date:

TAB Conference: Supporting Bitcoin Development In Person

Discussing the Atlanta Bitcoin Conference, TabConf 2021, and in-person Bitcoin development events with its organizers.
Author:

Watch This Episode On YouTube

Listen To This Episode:

The 2021 TabConf, aka the Atlanta Bitcoin Conference, is fast approaching and the entire team at Bitcoin Magazine is rife with anticipation for this exciting annual event.

Running from November 4 to 6, 2021, we’re feeling the hype and feeding the excitement by having a conversation with Michael Tidwell and Stephen DeLorme, two of the brains behind this initiative, to get into the nitty-gritty about what this conference means for Bitcoin.

“It's an easy event to put together, because it's not about the glitz and the glam,” DeLorme said. “It doesn't need to be a big showy event. You just need to have good topics to discuss.”

Bringing their distinct experiences and a passion to educate and engage, we covered everything from the history of the conference, how inclusivity and social responsibility play a key part and philosophies that underpin their work. Tune in to hear about the inspiring people and villages that will be participating in this year’s event, plus about the evolution of the community over the last two years. Love conferences? Love Bitcoin? You’ll definitely want to hear the thoughts and resources that Tidwell and DeLorme brought to our audience in this episode.

“There is something that TABConf for everyone,” said DeLorme. “We want to make this the most available conference for education on the technical side.”

BTCMag_Thumbnail_youtube
Business

Bitcoin And The SALT Conference With Anthony Scaramucci

Sep 9, 2021
Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Technical

Interview: Developing Bitcoin With John Newbery

Dec 29, 2020
BTCMag_Thumbnail_landscape
Business

Making Bitcoin Successful In El Salvador

Sep 7, 2021
Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Culture

Interview: Bitcoin In Venezuela With Javier Bastardo

Jan 26, 2021
Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Markets

Interview: Greg Foss On Bitcoin In The Macroeconomic Landscape

Jun 9, 2021
Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Business

Interview: Mass Bitcoin Adoption In Latin America

Jun 24, 2021
Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Culture

Interview: Debating The Nature Of Bitcoin With Karim Hemly

Jul 1, 2021
Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Culture

Interview: Why Altcoins Are Not A Threat To Bitcoin With Udi Wertheimer

Jul 20, 2021
Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Business

Interview: The Pleb’s Bitcoin Development Fund With Ben Price

Jun 9, 2021
Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Business

Interview: Bitcoin In Congress With Warren Davidson

May 20, 2021
Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Business

Interview: Investing In Bitcoin With Kevin O'Leary

Jun 22, 2021
Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Culture

Interview: All In On Bitcoin With Gary Leland

Apr 8, 2021
Divergent Progress In The Physical And Digital Worlds
Culture

Divergent Progress In The Physical And Digital Worlds

Sep 30, 2021
Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Culture

Interview: The Epic Of Bitcoin With Allen Farrington

Jun 10, 2021
Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Culture

Why Playmate Jessica Vaugn Is Coming To Bitcoin 2021

Jun 2, 2021