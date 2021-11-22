Skip to main content
November 22, 2021
LABitConf Day Two Was Bitcoin’s Time To Shine
Publish date:

LABitConf Day Two Was Bitcoin’s Time To Shine

Day two of the LABitConf happening in El Salvador held incredible discussions from industry leaders.
Author:

Day two of the LABitConf happening in El Salvador held incredible discussions from industry leaders.

Much like drinking from Tamanique Falls, El Salvador’s tallest waterfall, taking in the steady stream of world class information from the last session day of LABitConf is about as difficult as banning bitcoin in the country of your choice. Thankfully, anyone can replay the entire day of sessions here.

The most important topics in Bitcoin were discussed by global leaders including John Newberry presenting what to expect from the coming Bitcoin Improvement Proposals (BIPs), Jameson Lopp teaching about best practices for privacy in Bitcoin, Elizabeth Stark talking about how to onboard millions of people onto the Lightning Network, and Ray Youssef discussing how Bitcoin changes lives through peer-to-peer transactions with Max Keiser.

two people chatting about bitcoin

Photo Credit: @Bitcoin4Couples

two people chatting about bitcoin

Photo Credit: @Bitcoin4Couples

In the best-titled session of the day, “How To Make Programming Bitcoin Sexy”, Aaron Van Wirdum facilitated a great discussion with Tadge Dryja, John Newbery, Eric Voskuil, and Dread to describe the current state of attracting the best developers to Bitcoin. As inevitable as it seems that Bitcoin will continue its march toward world reserve currency no matter what, the panelists explained that just because it’s the top digital asset by far doesn’t mean it is attracting the top developers.

Photo Credit: @Bitcoin4Couples

Photo Credit: @Bitcoin4Couples

“[Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) students ask all the time] what about all these other coins that have hackathons and free pizza and send out free T-shirts? That exists; if you’re on campus at MIT there are booths and people sending that out. Bitcoin doesn’t do that.” ~ Tadge Dryja

With no marketing team or budget, Bitcoin relies on its innate beauty, ideals, and integrity to bring in a new generation of builders and body guards to secure a hyperbitcoinized world. Despite all the efforts of the endless altcoin carousel to attract the brightest minds, Dread eloquently explained the reason Bitcoiners should be optimistic about the future.

“If you think of it as being love, it doesn’t end up being all about the sexy pizza and the sexiness of programming. You’re starting in a relationship with true love and that true love is the sound money that we’ve found. If you get programmers to get that part, to fall in love with Bitcoin, then you might actually have that sexiness that you’re looking for as well.” ~ Dread

Though many of the sessions addressed serious topics about the current and future states of Bitcoin, the overwhelming feelings in the air were optimistic and celebratory about how far Bitcoin has come. The festive mood around the Museo de Arte venue was created by hundreds of Bitcoiners from all over the world with over a dozen companies competing to create the best vibe and hand out the best free gear. To end the colorful celebration of freedom money in the country, many LaBitConf attendees will head to El Zonte to see where it all started with Bitcoin Beach serving as the catalyst that would put El Salvador on the Bitcoin standard. Thank you for reading and we look forward to seeing you at Bitcoin 2022!

This is a guest post by Josh Doña. Opinions expressed are entirely their own and do not necessarily reflect those of BTC Inc or Bitcoin Magazine

Bitcoin is going to the moon because it is global and all over the world.
Industry Events

LABitConf 2021 Day One Exceeded Expectations

Nov 19, 2021
Lightning nodes connect the lightning network together, in a decentralized technology.
Business

Adopting Bitcoin: A Lighting Summit Day One Recap

Nov 17, 2021
Organizers of two fantastic Bitcoin conferences coming to El Salvador this quarter described their upcoming events.
Industry Events

Previewing The LABitConf And Adopting Bitcoin Events In El Salvador

Oct 5, 2021
q0QY4RDQ
Business

LABITCONF 2021 Bitcoin Conference To Be Hosted In El Salvador

Nov 4, 2021
download (44).jfif
Industry Events

Max Keiser Speaks At Labitconf Bitcoin Conference In El Salvador

Nov 18, 2021
Representative Ted Budd has introduced a bill meant to reform the national tax code around cryptocurrency.
Business

Interview: Discussing Panama’s Crypto Bill With Its Architects

Nov 8, 2021
Op-ed - Bitcoin Conference in Amsterdam in Two Weeks
Industry Events

Bitcoin Conference in Amsterdam in Two Weeks

Sep 14, 2013
A survey of the history, economy, geography and demographics of El Salvador demonstrate that the adoption of Bitcoin will be a major success.
Culture

Documenting Our Journey To Hyperbitcoinization, Starting With El Salvador

Nov 17, 2021
Op-ed - “Uncoinventional” Bitcoin Only Tour Does Libertopia
Industry Events

“Uncoinventional” Bitcoin Only Tour Does Libertopia

Nov 24, 2014
Op-ed - The Two Bitcoin Conferences of 2013
Industry Events

The Two Bitcoin Conferences of 2013

Jan 11, 2013
Op-ed - First Latin American Bitcoin Conference Set to Take Place in Argentina
Industry Events

First Latin American Bitcoin Conference Set to Take Place in Argentina

Nov 13, 2013
The journey of Bitcoin toward hyperbitcoinization is a long one of constant adoption.
Culture

Panama Could Benefit From Bitcoin Adoption Like El Salvador

Aug 30, 2021
Op-ed - The North American Bitcoin Conference Welcomes Bitcoin Novices
Industry Events

The North American Bitcoin Conference Welcomes Bitcoin Novices

Jul 16, 2014
Op-ed - Day Two at Bitcoin 2013 Live Coverage
Industry Events

Day Two at Bitcoin 2013 Live Coverage

May 19, 2013
BitBlockBoom Conference Is Bringing Bitcoiners Back In Person
Industry Events

BitBlockBoom Is Bringing Bitcoiners Back Together

Aug 4, 2020