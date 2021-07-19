Elon Musk, Jack Dorsey, Cathie Wood To Discuss Bitcoin At "The ₿ Word"

Elon Musk of Tesla, Jack Dorsey of Twitter and Cathie Wood of ARK Invest will discuss Bitcoin during "The ₿ Word" on Wednesday, July 21.
In a press release shared with Bitcoin Magazine, “The ₿ Word” event organizer confirmed that the conference will feature a live discussion about Bitcoin between Elon Musk of SpaceX and Tesla; Jack Dorsey of Square and Twitter; and Cathie Wood of ARK Invest.

This discussion has now been officially confirmed following an initial Twitter thread exchange in which Dorsey asked Musk to have a conversation with him about BTC, and Musk agreed.

The event is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, July 21 at 12:00 p.m. ET. This conversation in particular is poised to be a very interesting one, as Musk has recently been the focus of much of the Bitcoin community and its outside observers.

He garnered attention by changing his Twitter bio to “#Bitcoin” in January, Tesla invested $1.5 billion in bitcoin in February, he suspended a policy of Tesla accepting bitcoin payments over misunderstandings about Bitcoin’s energy use in May and he then capitulated on that stance in June.

This appears to be an opportunity for Dorsey, an outspoken advocate for Bitcoin, to illuminate Musk on some of Bitcoin’s nuances and guide his thinking and public statements in a more positive direction. Dorsey seems to be a good candidate for this challenge, as he’s very knowledgeable on this topic and seems to have Musk’s respect.

According to the release, “The ₿ Word” will also feature presentations from Adam Jonas of Chaincode Labs, Steve Lee of Square Crypto, Hester Peirce of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Hong Fang of OKCoin, John Pfeffer of Pfeffer Capital, Lyn Alden of Lyn Alden Investment Strategy, Nic Carter of Castle Island Ventures, Neha Narula of the MIT Digital Currency Initiative, Peter McCormack of the “What Bitcoin Did” podcast and more.

