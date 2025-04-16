bitcoin++ mempools and mining edition: The Premier Developer-Centric Bitcoin Event Returns to Austin

Austin, TX – bitcoin++, the premier developer-focused Bitcoin event, returns to Austin from May 7-9, 2025. This highly anticipated conference brings together Bitcoin engineers, researchers, and innovators for an immersive three-day experience of technical workshops, cutting-edge talks, and in-depth discussions on Bitcoin development.



bitcoin++ mempools and mining edition offers an unparalleled opportunity for developers to deepen their expertise, collaborate with industry leaders, and engage with the latest advancements in Bitcoin mining. Whether you’re a seasoned Bitcoin developer or just beginning your journey, this event provides a unique environment to refine your skills and expand your network.



Who is Coming:Leading Bitcoin developers and engineers



● Researchers pushing the boundaries of Bitcoin scalability and security

● Innovators and builders exploring mempool dynamics and mining efficiency

● Enthusiasts looking to deepen their technical knowledge



What to Expect at bitcoin++ mempools and mining edition:



● Technical Workshops – Hands-on sessions led by top Bitcoin developers and engineers.

● Expert-Led Talks – In-depth discussions on the latest Bitcoin research, protocol updates,

and emerging technologies.

● Developer Networking – Connect with like-minded professionals passionate about

building the future of Bitcoin.

● Hacker-Friendly Environment – A collaborative space designed to foster innovation and

experimentation.



Bitcoin++ events have become a cornerstone for technical Bitcoin education, attracting some of the brightest minds in the space. The upcoming Austin edition promises an agenda packed with high-caliber content designed specifically for those who are serious about Bitcoin development.



Registration is now open, with limited spots available. To learn more and secure your ticket, visit https://btcpp.dev/conf/atx25.



For sponsorship inquiries, media requests, or additional information, please contact

[email protected]



About Bitcoin++

Bitcoin++ is a series of developer-first conferences designed to provide hands-on technical education and deep dives into Bitcoin’s evolving ecosystem. Through high-quality programming and interactive experiences, Bitcoin++ empowers developers to contribute meaningfully to the future of Bitcoin.

Bitcoin++ events have become a cornerstone for technical Bitcoin education, attracting some of the brightest minds in the space. The upcoming Austin edition promises an agenda packed with high-caliber content designed specifically for those who are serious about Bitcoin development.

Contact



[email protected]



https://btcpp.dev/conf/atx25