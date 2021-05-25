Bitcoin 2021 Will Be The Biggest Bitcoin Event In History
Bitcoin 2021, being held in Miami on June 4 and 5, is poised to be the largest event in Bitcoin history. And as one of the largest gatherings to emerge following the COVID-19 pandemic, there is even more hype around this historic gathering.
While Bitcoin 2021 is set to be a massive party celebrating the world's greatest decentralized technology, it's also a chance to explore the technical advancements being made on Bitcoin Core, the people and projects that are using Bitcoin to advance financial freedom around the world and to use bitcoin in a real-world setting.
Tickets for Bitcoin 2021 are nearly sold out, but you should be sure to set reminders to tune into the live stream, which can be found here for day one, and here for day two. You can watch the entire conference on Bitcoin Magazine’s YouTube channel.
Bitcoin Magazine is excited to be partnering with the Bitcoin 2021 Conference, the largest gathering in the Bitcoin industry. There will be a massive catalog of all-star speakers and exciting presentations, so Bitcoin Magazine has compiled a list of highlights to look forward to!
Note: All times are Eastern Standard Time, i.e., local to the conference location in Miami, Florida.
Whale Night - June 3
How to Become a Bitcoin Whale
6/3 @ 12:45 PM
- Derar Islim, Ian Epstein, Alex Mashinsky, Kevin Lehtiniitty, Ryan Selkis
Featuring Diplo
6/3 @ 8 PM
Day One - June 4 - Stream Link
Welcome/Opening Remarks
6/4 @ 9 AM
- Miami Mayor Francis X. Suarez
Ron Paul: Bitcoin is Freedom
6/4 @ 9:10 AM
Picturing the Hyperbitcoinized World
6/4 @ 9:40 AM
- Parker Lewis, Saifedean Ammous, Dan Held, Vijay Boyapati, Peter McCormack
History of Money Segment
6/4 @ 10:10 AM
- Nick Szabo
Fireside: Michael Saylor + Max Keiser
6/4 @ 10:40 AM
Fireside: Floyd Mayweather, Jr. + Tracy Leparulo
6/4 @ 1:30 PM
Bringing Bitcoin Innovation Home to America
6/4 @ 3:35 PM
- Rep. Warren Davidson and U.S. Senator Cynthia Lummis
Day Two - June 5 - Stream Link
When a Counterculture Goes Mainstream
6/5 @ 9:45 AM
- Tony Hawk and Jeremy Gardner
Tony Hawk Demo
6/5 @ 10 AM
Mining as a Public Company
6/5 @ 10:50 AM
- Frank Holmes, Jason Les, Fred Thiel, Kevin O’Leary
Bitcoin for Billions, Not Billionaires
6/5 @ 12:10 PM
- Elizabeth Stark and Lyn Alden
Pay Me in Bitcoin
6/5 @ 1:40 PM
- Ghazi, Money Man, Sean Culkin, Jack Mallers, Bruce Fenton
Art Gallery (entire conference) and NFT auction
All conference
- Presentation/recap
6/5 @ 4:30 PM
- Tommy
Satellite Events
All weekend
Disclaimer: Bitcoin 2021 is a product of BTC Inc, which also owns and operates Bitcoin Magazine.