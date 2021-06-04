Bitcoin 2021: Bitcoin Ubiquity And The Role Of Institutions

Bitcoin 2021: Bitcoin Ubiquity And The Role Of Institutions

Robert Gutmann and Parker Lewis discuss the current and future roles of institutions in Bitcoin in this Bitcoin 2021 speaker session.
Robert Gutmann and Parker Lewis discuss the current and future roles of institutions in Bitcoin in this Bitcoin 2021 speaker session.

This conference session took place during Whale Day at the Bitcoin 2021 conference in Miami on June 4 and 5. Make sure that you set a reminder for the Bitcoin 2021 day one YouTube live stream and one for the Bitcoin 2021 day two YouTube live stream now.

Robert Gutmann, co-founder and CEO of New York Digital Investment Group (NYDIG), sat down with Unchained Capital’s Parker Lewis to discuss “Bitcoin Ubiquity And The Role Of Institutions.”

"We're giving legacy financial institutions access to the bitcoin ecosystem to bring products and services to market, that's how we're fulfilling the mission of bringing bitcoin to as many people across the world as possible," said Gutmann on the role of institutions. 

 "Bitcoin really is the North Star," said Lewis in regards to the advantages of bitcoin over other altcoins. 

