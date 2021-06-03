Bitcoin 2021: The Elusive Bitcoin ETF

This conference session took place during Whale Day at the Bitcoin 2021 conference in Miami on June 4 and 5. Make sure that you set a reminder for the Bitcoin 2021 day one YouTube live stream and one for the Bitcoin 2021 day two YouTube live stream now.

In this Bitcoin 2021 Whale Day speaker session, Annemarie Tierney, Ryan Louvar, Matt Hougan, Steve McClurg and Rep. Warren Davidson discussed “The Elusive Bitcoin ETF,” during a time when there has been an exponential increase in the amount of ETFs proposed.

Indeed, institutional adoption is rising, and a bitcoin ETF would only open the doors to increased investment in the industry.

“If all the world’s governments are printing fiat, and there's one standard with a limited supply, that's an important thing for portfolios and companies’ balance sheets. To have investment products that allow you easy access to that is key, and ETFs provide that" - Steve McClurg

Increasing institutional adoption is reliant on regulation, but it may be anticipated that more is to come, as, according to Rep. Warren Davidson, "I've got a partner in the senate, Sen. Cynthia Lummis now."

The entire panel was clearly optimistic for the future of bitcoin ETFs in the short and long term. If an ETF were to be approved, it could be expected to bring in large amounts of institutional investment.

